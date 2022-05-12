 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukrainian military engineer explains how he contributed to the latest Russian military catastrophe   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give the Russians credit for trying to hide their objective. Kinda.

If they had fuel, they could have made their bridge somewhere else and faked out the UA, but...they don't exactly have those kinds of resources, do they?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that isn't eventually movie-worthy, i don't know what is.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Bada Boom!

So Snorkeling tanks all these years was just "You tubby" propaganda?

Ukraine army got da Cowbell!
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good sh*t. A nice read to end my day!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he change the Weight Limit sign from "5 tons" to "10 tons - Tanks Welcomed"?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: If that isn't eventually movie-worthy, i don't know what is.


There are so many different parts that are movie-worthy on their own

I think we decided on Ryan Reynolds and Kal Penn, with Karl Urban in a supporting role.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said they used some aviation. That is awesome news.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: If that isn't eventually movie-worthy, i don't know what is.


encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that was a rather intense and unexpected morning
for Ivan.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a catastrophe subby, it was a feint >:(
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, cool story.

It's interesting to have a soldier tweet out
battle reports. Compare with cartoons about WW2, 80 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelly's Heroes: Oddball finds his Bridge
Youtube Clz9ykXMkeM
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.


My thought, too. I'm sure he had to clear it. If not ... That's cray
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I can forget about my summer vacation plans in Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka now. Thanks guys.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did he change the Weight Limit sign from "5 tons" to "10 tons - Tanks Welcomed"?


I think he added a crash bar with a clearance of 3556 mm.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was absolutely badass. Reminds me of StarCraft and setting a trap for the Zerg rush
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.


honestly this is probably cover for "ukraine owns their communications."

Looking at a map, the position made sense. There was a large clearing on the far side for staging.  They were obviously up to something with the smoke screen and wildfires. The sound of the boats would be negligible compared to all that armor and bridging vehicles. The drones would've spotted the armor buildup long before.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: Smoking GNU: If that isn't eventually movie-worthy, i don't know what is.

[encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]


I had a relative who was there. He said it wasn't quite like the film.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did he change the Weight Limit sign from "5 tons" to "10 tons - Tanks Welcomed"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait- isn't most of their afv/apc/ifv fleet amphibious?  Tanks no, but the rest should've been able to evacuation their stranded
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ordinarily...I would think that ~1,500 dead was not a good thing. But...they were Russians soooooooo....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone is going to have a busy day

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

(Prints available from https://againstwar.gallery/products/everything-will-be-ukraine-2https://againstwar.gallery/products/fertilizer )
 
hausman007 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thehobbes: toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.

honestly this is probably cover for "ukraine owns their communications."

Looking at a map, the position made sense. There was a large clearing on the far side for staging.  They were obviously up to something with the smoke screen and wildfires. The sound of the boats would be negligible compared to all that armor and bridging vehicles. The drones would've spotted the armor buildup long before.


Even if it's not cover, I made an educated guess and was right is hardly divulging classified techniques.

The propaganda value of releasing this this far outweighs any operational security concerns.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Wait- isn't most of their afv/apc/ifv fleet amphibious?  Tanks no, but the rest should've been able to evacuation their stranded


Would YOU want to put the whole amphibious thing to the test...considering the bigly yuge state of repair it appears that all the Russian stuff is in?
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Smoking GNU: If that isn't eventually movie-worthy, i don't know what is.

There are so many different parts that are movie-worthy on their own

I think we decided on Ryan Reynolds and Kal Penn, with Karl Urban in a supporting role.


Shia LaBeouf as you know who.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tanks fer nuttin
Youtube Q8nbBBbLF4U
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Big Bada Boom!

So Snorkeling tanks all these years was just "You tubby" propaganda?

Ukraine army got da Cowbell!


Snorkeling is possible, but highly dangerous, and limiting with high operational costs and a generally unacceptable risk level.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thehobbes: toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.

honestly this is probably cover for "ukraine owns their communications."

Looking at a map, the position made sense. There was a large clearing on the far side for staging.  They were obviously up to something with the smoke screen and wildfires. The sound of the boats would be negligible compared to all that armor and bridging vehicles. The drones would've spotted the armor buildup long before.


Yeah, it reads kinda propagandish to me, too - but that's fine. War is politics, too.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Wait- isn't most of their afv/apc/ifv fleet amphibious?  Tanks no, but the rest should've been able to evacuation their stranded


Maintenance and training.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's a battalion of dead Russians floating down the river? A good start.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

neongoats: What's a battalion of dead Russians floating down the river? A good start.


Even in death they are inconveniencing Ukrainians by polluting the water supplies with their bodies. Is there any low Russia won't sink to?

/Jokes
//Sarcasm
///Threes
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, so they've got money to blow up Russian bridges, but they won't send me my 2,000 hryvna check?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: thehobbes: Wait- isn't most of their afv/apc/ifv fleet amphibious?  Tanks no, but the rest should've been able to evacuation their stranded

Would YOU want to put the whole amphibious thing to the test...considering the bigly yuge state of repair it appears that all the Russian stuff is in?


No, but when the alternative is sitting around waiting for a 155 mm shell to land on my head, I might try it.

Someday when things are quiet enough for diving or dredging in the river, we may find out how many tried it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: neongoats: What's a battalion of dead Russians floating down the river? A good start.

Even in death they are inconveniencing Ukrainians by polluting the water supplies with their bodies. Is there any low Russia won't sink to?

/Jokes
//Sarcasm
///Threes


awfully discourteous of them innit
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I believe this guy is as real as Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Give the Russians credit for trying to hide their objective. Kinda.

If they had fuel, they could have made their bridge somewhere else and faked out the UA, but...they don't exactly have those kinds of resources, do they?


Where's Russia supposed to get some rare item like fuel?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: hubiestubert: Give the Russians credit for trying to hide their objective. Kinda.

If they had fuel, they could have made their bridge somewhere else and faked out the UA, but...they don't exactly have those kinds of resources, do they?

Where's Russia supposed to get some rare item like fuel?


In-app purchases?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I believe this guy is as real as Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer


Yeah it's such an unbelievable story. Military scout sees thing, reports it to his commander

That NEVER happens!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: kbronsito: hubiestubert: Give the Russians credit for trying to hide their objective. Kinda.

If they had fuel, they could have made their bridge somewhere else and faked out the UA, but...they don't exactly have those kinds of resources, do they?

Where's Russia supposed to get some rare item like fuel?

In-app purchases?


But you need real money for that.  You can't just grind shelling parks and pretending to be in a fire fight for tiktok.

russians won't get money until they manage to fence their looted washing machines, and then they'll only have rubbles, which isn't the premium currency.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: hubiestubert: Give the Russians credit for trying to hide their objective. Kinda.

If they had fuel, they could have made their bridge somewhere else and faked out the UA, but...they don't exactly have those kinds of resources, do they?

Where's Russia supposed to get some rare item like fuel?


Ideally on fuel trucks that don't get stuck in the mud and then blown up.
kor.ill.in.uaView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.


He says at the end of the thread that he got clearance to talk about it.  Remember: propaganda is part of the war effort too.  That includes highlighting key victories and making the enemy look like morons.  That helps morale and also helps convince the West to send more materiel.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.

He says at the end of the thread that he got clearance to talk about it.  Remember: propaganda is part of the war effort too.  That includes highlighting key victories and making the enemy look like morons.  That helps morale and also helps convince the West to send more materiel.


Also smokes and sweets.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/zesty mordant chips and whatevers left in pepperoni.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: kbronsito: hubiestubert: Give the Russians credit for trying to hide their objective. Kinda.

If they had fuel, they could have made their bridge somewhere else and faked out the UA, but...they don't exactly have those kinds of resources, do they?

Where's Russia supposed to get some rare item like fuel?

In-app purchases?


Nyet. The ruble's crashed and bitcoin hasn't been looking too healthy either. Their strategic reserve of Cabbage Patch Kids hasn't worked out as they planned, and they're certainly not going to waste perfectly good vodka as fuel.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: ketkarsa: toetag: Can we not post military intelligence on social media, please? This may be low impact on the "secret" scale but I've seen more things posted that definitely shouldn't.

/Nice Job, engineer dude.

He says at the end of the thread that he got clearance to talk about it.  Remember: propaganda is part of the war effort too.  That includes highlighting key victories and making the enemy look like morons.  That helps morale and also helps convince the West to send more materiel.

Also smokes and sweets.

[Fark user image 498x228] [View Full Size image _x_]

/zesty mordant chips and whatevers left in pepperoni.


And maybe even a little post war cash for himself with his shameless plug :)  Not that I blame the man... milk it while you can!
 
