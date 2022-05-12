 Skip to content
(Ideastream)   A non-profit that provides affordable groceries to low-income residents has had to cancel its delivery services this week after thieves stole catalytic converters from all of its vehicles   (ideastream.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be in the rise in many areas, all due to soaring metal commodities.  My instinct is that some metals recycler corporation + a bunch of auto parts recyclers are looking the other way while lack of legislation forcing serial numbers / seller id / etc enables a distributed black market to readily flourish.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Police have exhausted all their leads.
 
Pextor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People suck.
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pextor: People suck.


Only some. The parts were stolen by a small group of bastards from a larger group of good people feeding low-income people.
 
