(Law and Crime)   "No reasonable jury could find that Mr. Musk did not act recklessly"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's always seemed like such a sober, thoughtful person.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But think of the memes!

🙄
 
buster_v
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When you don't even need to read the article....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only thing dumber than Musk is his cult of weak-minded f*ckheads who would suck the turds from his ass and then thank him for the free chocolate.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
420 is not for you Elon you farking nerd
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In response, Mr. Musk called them all pedos.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like this his defense has been "Elon is the company mascot, his tweets aren't statements to be taken literally despite being the CEO and largest shareholder"
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buster_v: When you don't even need to read the article....


It's fark. We never read the articles.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elon is so dumb that when a judge ruled his tweets illegal he thought he could solve the problem buying Twitter
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I like this his defense has been "Elon is the company mascot, his tweets aren't statements to be taken literally despite being the CEO and largest shareholder"


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oops.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is exhausting. Can we just turn his volume down for a few weeks?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Elon is so dumb that when a judge ruled his tweets illegal he thought he could solve the problem buying Twitter


But he's not completely stupid: he's getting other people to pay for it.

/and the oversight will remain
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: In response, Mr. Musk called them all pedos.


And tried to launch a hostile takeover of the justice department.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: Elon Musk is exhausting. Can we just turn his volume down for a few weeks?


Nope, we decided to go all in on putting jackasses on a pedastool. We also decided to let then have both considerable money and power too. Not sure why we did that, I haven't looked over the minutes from society's last HOA meeting.
 
