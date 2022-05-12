 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Carbon Bomb is the name of my Steely Dan cover band   (theguardian.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the interesting piece of trivia is Carbon Bomb is named after my dildo.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The people heading up these companies don't give a damn. They'll be dead within 15 years.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*cntrl-F: "nuclear"

/ no results
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
35% of our population believes that this is a complete and total hoax, and that none of it is happening, and nothing you can say or do will change their minds. Any events that occur that conflict with their narrative will be explained away by some other means.
They will see civilization perish LONG before they would be willing to change their minds.
And that's enough to stop the smart people from doing anything - disruption, breaking, and thwarting is so much easier than accomplishing.
Leftists whine
"Why is it so hard for us to message, and so easy for the Right?"
They aren't any better at "messaging" than you are, Bro. They just have a much easier message to get across, and a much simpler agenda to accomplish.
Breaking, wrecking, and disrupting things is easy - and the mentalities that enjoy breaking, wrecking, and disrupting are easy to inflame and motivate - they are on the intellectual levels of dogs. Ring the right bell, and they will salivate on command. And once you've got them going, their agenda, which is just to break stuff, is easy to accomplish.
People who want to build and improve and elevate civilization are harder to motivate - they demand results, and good faith. The things they wish to accomplish are hard to do.
So don't curse the left for looking so inept sometimes - they have a much harder job, and a much tougher audience to please.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Violence is the only option at this point. They had their chance to change and refused to acknowledge it.
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Hi, do you have a moment to talk about climate change? No? What about transgendered players in women's sports?"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are already past the tipping point. Humans have always had a death wish.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Carbon Bomb is the name of my Steely Dan cover band
I'd have gone with Donald Fagen... More than strangely appropriate now days
Donald Fagen - New Frontier (Video)
Youtube qBruAooXPNU
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ghastly: And the interesting piece of trivia is Carbon Bomb is named after my dildo.


And Steely Dan is named after a dildo.

/for the young and uninitiated
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Carbon Bomb is the name of my bowel-movements and part of my tired old shtick.
 
