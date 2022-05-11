 Skip to content
(TVNZ news)   New Zealand just put out the "Help Wanted" sign. Story to the left. Links to NZ immigration to the right   (1news.co.nz) divider line
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby here.

So over the past few years I've seen US farkers post comments about "escaping" overseas and little ol' New Zealand usually gets a few shout-outs as a destination. Yours Truely came here in 2005 and hasn't regretted it.

To that end, the immigration department announced the new rules to import some workers so I thought I'd post the story. Here's the link to the NZ immigration website. https://www.immigration.govt.nz/

Please note that NZ has its plusses, but also some minuses, so please do your research.  Happy to answer any questions you might have.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: Subby here.

So over the past few years I've seen US farkers post comments about "escaping" overseas and little ol' New Zealand usually gets a few shout-outs as a destination. Yours Truely came here in 2005 and hasn't regretted it.

To that end, the immigration department announced the new rules to import some workers so I thought I'd post the story. Here's the link to the NZ immigration website. https://www.immigration.govt.nz/

Please note that NZ has its plusses, but also some minuses, so please do your research.  Happy to answer any questions you might have.


what are the minuses in your opinion?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like I'm on the green list (ICT Security Specialist, though I could do the project manager/manager ones as well), that's a pretty damn tempting offer.

ababyatemydingo, any advice on finding employers who are game to bring people in on a work visa? When I'd looked previously, it seemed like everyone was unwilling to sponsor... Maybe that's changing somewhat with this new announcement?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So here's the link to the "Green List" of occupations that is mentioned in the article

https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/apply-for-a-visa/tools-and-information/work-and-employment/green-list-occupations


And here's the link to the Long Term Skill Shortage list

https://skillshortages.immigration.govt.nz/
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: ababyatemydingo: Subby here.

So over the past few years I've seen US farkers post comments about "escaping" overseas and little ol' New Zealand usually gets a few shout-outs as a destination. Yours Truely came here in 2005 and hasn't regretted it.

To that end, the immigration department announced the new rules to import some workers so I thought I'd post the story. Here's the link to the NZ immigration website. https://www.immigration.govt.nz/

Please note that NZ has its plusses, but also some minuses, so please do your research.  Happy to answer any questions you might have.

what are the minuses in your opinion?



Thanks for asking. Here are the minuses:

a. Taxes are higher. Not crushingly so. But still higher than what you have in the US (
Note: the figures below are in NZ dollars, not US dollars ::scary-faced emoji::

Up to $14,000                                   10.5%
Over $14,000 and up to $48,000    17.5%
Over $48,000 and up to $70,000    30%
over $70,000  and up to $180,000  33%
Over $180,000.                                38%

(currently, NZ$1 equals US$ 0.62)

Nz also has a 15% GST, goods and services tax, basically, EVERYTHING except rent and mortgages)

The interest you earn on savings is also taxed and it's taken out of your account directly. So if you earn $100 interest on your savings account, The $100 deposit will appear on your statement, but so will a $17.50 withdrawal as a tax to the gubbment (if that is your tax rate).

However, we don't have state, Social Security, FICA, Medicare taxes.  We also don't have any of those dumbass city taxes on car rentals or hotel rooms. Also, surprisingly, no capital gains tax.

b. There's no mortgage interest deduction

(continued)
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: ababyatemydingo: Subby here.

So over the past few years I've seen US farkers post comments about "escaping" overseas and little ol' New Zealand usually gets a few shout-outs as a destination. Yours Truely came here in 2005 and hasn't regretted it.

To that end, the immigration department announced the new rules to import some workers so I thought I'd post the story. Here's the link to the NZ immigration website. https://www.immigration.govt.nz/

Please note that NZ has its plusses, but also some minuses, so please do your research.  Happy to answer any questions you might have.

what are the minuses in your opinion?


I've visited twice for a total of about 4 weeks and my brother and his wife recently got their NZ citizenship.

Here's what I saw (YMMV):

It's like 17 hours ahead from US Eastern Time
12 hour flight to LA/SF
A lot of the economy is tourist or export based
Items are generally more expensive especially imported tech.
You have to like the outdoors, but holy crap if you do you'll love it.  Stargazing in Queenstown in June/July was amazing.
Internet/cell access was good.  There was coverage just about everywhere but don't expect gig speeds.
Right hand drive vehicles, cars come used from Japan.
Salaries aren't the same as US.  You won't be rich but you can probably be comfortable.

Honestly I'd consider it if I was 20 years younger.  The people are friendly, the sights and scenery were amazing.  I tell everyone I can that a trip has to be on their bucket list and you can't just spend a week.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
minuses, continued....

c. Real estate is expensive; shockingly so. Here's what the equivalent of US$360,000 will buy you in a fairly mid-range suburb of Wellington:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/sale/listing/3535840499?bof=bIG3Nkk1

Rents are up there, too and you pay per week so keep that in mind. Here's what you get for an average-y 1BR apt. in central Wellington for the equivalent of $US2,000 per month (please note the prices you see in NZ dollars are WEEKLY, not monthly)

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/rent/listing/3537299922?bof=RMbeskc9

d. Things are more expensive here than they are in the US: food, gas, clothing, electronics, eating out, entertainment. Everything. Round figures..... depending on the item... 20 to 50% more expensive.

f. You can make good money here in any field. It's just that you can make more money-in real terms-in Australia, the US or parts of Europe. Which is why a lot of Kiwis bolt overseas after finishing University. There are something like half a million Kiwis living overseas as compared to our 5 million population at home. Sydney, Australia is jokingly referred to as New Zealand's second largest city.

e. New Zealand can do better, sociologically speaking. For instance NZ has one of the highest child poverty and incarceration rates in the OECD.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: minuses, continued....

Rents are up there, too and you pay per week so keep that in mind. Here's what you get for an average-y 1BR apt. in central Wellington for the equivalent of $US2,000 per month (please note the prices you see in NZ dollars are WEEKLY, not monthly)

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/rent/listing/3537299922?bof=RMbeskc9


CORRECTION: the example rental stated above is a 2 bedroom apartment, not a 1 bedroom
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: minuses, continued....

c. Real estate is expensive; shockingly so. Here's what the equivalent of US$360,000 will buy you in a fairly mid-range suburb of Wellington:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/sale/listing/3535840499?bof=bIG3Nkk1

Rents are up there, too and you pay per week so keep that in mind. Here's what you get for an average-y 1BR apt. in central Wellington for the equivalent of $US2,000 per month (please note the prices you see in NZ dollars are WEEKLY, not monthly)

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/rent/listing/3537299922?bof=RMbeskc9

d. Things are more expensive here than they are in the US: food, gas, clothing, electronics, eating out, entertainment. Everything. Round figures..... depending on the item... 20 to 50% more expensive.

f. You can make good money here in any field. It's just that you can make more money-in real terms-in Australia, the US or parts of Europe. Which is why a lot of Kiwis bolt overseas after finishing University. There are something like half a million Kiwis living overseas as compared to our 5 million population at home. Sydney, Australia is jokingly referred to as New Zealand's second largest city.

e. New Zealand can do better, sociologically speaking. For instance NZ has one of the highest child poverty and incarceration rates in the OECD.


And here I am wondering about how well the country accepts political refugees.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Legalize weed, then we'll talk.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "They must be younger than 56 ..."

Damn it.

/not a spring chicken
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: Legalize weed, then we'll talk.


He almost had me sold.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
minues: the whole country is a volcano

/two technically
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gah, don't bring all these skint Westbacks over 'ere. You cocked up maaaate.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another American New Zealander farker here. There are big pros and cons here.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ababyatemydingo:

Looks like wages were bad and people voted with their feet.

Those are some high paying professions.
 
