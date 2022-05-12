 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach)   I just want to tell you both Good Luck, we're all counting on you   (wpbf.com) divider line
    Followup, Landing, Airport, Aircraft, Robert Morgan, video of passenger landing plane, trainer aircraft, air traffic controller, Flight  
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I remember - I had the lasagna.
 
xsarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xsarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know what it's like to fall in the mud and get kicked, in the head, by an iron boot?  Of course you don't. No one does, that never happens. Sorry, that's a dumb question. Skip that.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Caravan, a user friendly aircraft.
 
xsarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: It's a Caravan, a user friendly aircraft.


But that's not important right now
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it will never happen, ever. 0% chance. But I've watched that instruction video on youtube twice, in case the day ever comes when I have to follow the air traffic control directions to set the plane up to land.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So anyway, is the pilot okay?

I mean it's great that the ATC guy was able to help the passenger land the plane safely, but let's not forget why that was necessary in the first place.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?


It's a different kind of joke all together.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We just missed the Russian new year
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: aagrajag: This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?

It's a different kind of joke all together.


It's a different kind of joke.
 
moku9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm requesting the fish!
 
xsarien
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: aagrajag: This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?

It's a different kind of joke all together.

It's a different kind of joke.


It's a different kind of joke.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?


Good Luck We're All Counting On You
Youtube 0RMoH55T-oI
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: aagrajag: This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?

[YouTube video: Good Luck We're All Counting On You]


Thanks, for some reason, I had forgotten that line was repeated. Still don't think it's that funny, though.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ArcadianRefugee: aagrajag: This is as good a thread in which to ask as any, I guess: why is that quote considered funny?

I've seen the movie; I just don't see why that one particular line became so popular. Am I missing something, or is this one of those un-jokes, like "Gene Masseth"?

[YouTube video: Good Luck We're All Counting On You]

Thanks, for some reason, I had forgotten that line was repeated. Still don't think it's that funny, though.


It's funny because it's Enrico Palazzo.  It's like hey, what's a world famous opera singer doing in a plane?
 
