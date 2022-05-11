 Skip to content
(Forbes) Russians create new man made bridge to attack Ukrainian supply li....aaaannnnnnd it's gone (forbes.com)
75
    More: Fail, Ukraine, Russia, better part of a Russian army battalion, Ukrainian artillery, pontoon bridge, Ukrainian army's 17th Tank Brigade, Brigade, Ukrainian armed forces' general staff  
•       •       •

75 Comments
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a bridge too far.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHAT?
/At least I didn't call them Orcs, or whatever ad hominem attacks you bleeding heart FUCKING Russiphiles are taking offense from..
//FUCK russia!
///And FUCK anyone who's worried about dehumanizing russian soldiers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
boy do they suck.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, you're dumb
Youtube cAEHQ4As0xw
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen the bridge?
I ain't seen the bridge.
Where's that confounded bridge?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Have you seen the bridge?
I ain't seen the bridge.
Where's that confounded bridge?


Editors note: I suspect this meme was created by a farker, and someone released it into the wild.

Heaven help those fools in the interwebs. They no not what they do...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one strike, the Ukrainians removed from the battlefield one of roughly the 99 Russian battalion tactical groups in Ukraine.

/very nicely done
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting better. Instead of linking to Twitter, we're linking to news pulled right from Twitter.

What a time to be alive.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a battalion of dead Russians floating down the river? A good start.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rossiya - svyashchennaya nasha derzhava.
Rossiya - lyubimaya nasha strana.
Moguchaya volya, velikaya slava -
Tvoio dostoyanye na vse vremena!
Slav'sya, Otechestvo nashe svobodnoye
Bratsikh narodov soyuz vekovoi
Predkami d

morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beaver made bridge was taking too long.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the Russians are making man-made bridges and not, like, . . . chimpanzee-made bridges, or something.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
putin can a shove b take it c die d all of the above
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: We're getting better. Instead of linking to Twitter, we're linking to news pulled right from Twitter.

What a time to be alive.


Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are they going to rename it the Badass Region?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having realtime geotagged intel on enemy locations makes artillery work so much easier =)

Glad we finally get to stick it in Putin's eye a little bit. I just wish it wasn't at the cost of so many Ukrainian lives lost, shattered, or put on hold.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This military concert did not go as planned
Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge over Troubled Water (from The Concert in Central Park)
Youtube WrcwRt6J32o
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keystone Kopskis, Comrade!
Keystone cops
Youtube Sx9Tovevx6w
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Rossiya - svyashchennaya nasha derzhava.
Rossiya - lyubimaya nasha strana.
Moguchaya volya, velikaya slava -
Tvoio dostoyanye na vse vremena!
Slav'sya, Otechestvo nashe svobodnoye
Bratsikh narodov soyuz vekovoi
Predkami d

Guys. Can you see how I'm a Russian spy? guys

guys
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians created a new bridge? No, the Russians built a pontoon bridge. There is a difference!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: We're getting better. Instead of linking to Twitter, we're linking to news pulled right from Twitter.

What a time to be alive.


Are you from that alternate universe where this website's slogan is "It's not Fark.com, it's News!"?

Because, if so, you probably want to head back over there before the crushing weight of this reality destroys your ability to function.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>10 PRINT "Ha"
>20 GOTO 10
>RUN
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony; the Soviet Army would go to Ukraine to put on their big, choreographed river crossing exercises.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Russian Engineer: "We should really evaluate what the load capacity is on this crossing before moving equipment across it."
Russian Commander: "Meh. We'll fall off that bridge when we get to it."
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: >10 PRINT "Ha"
>20 GOTO 10
>RUN


Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're having Donbas problems I feel bad for you son
I got ninety-nine BTGs but the Ukrainians killed one

--Russian folk song

99 battalions of orcs on the march,
99 battalions of orcs,
Ukrainian rounds strike one down,
98 battalions of orcs on the march...

--Ukrainian folk song
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
>But it was the brigade's artillery battalion with its 2S1 122-millimeter howitzers that apparently got first crack at the Russian bridge.

How much more of an earth shattering KaBoom do the 155mm howitzers deal out compared to 122mm?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They need one of these

G.I. Joe "Bridgelayer" commercial (1985)
Youtube TyPqIzXqGFY
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: The Russians created a new bridge? No, the Russians built tried to build a pontoon bridge. There is a difference!
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: The irony; the Soviet Army would go to Ukraine to put on their big, choreographed river crossing exercises.


Which is probably why the Ukranians know exactly where to find them.

/dumbasses
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the betting pool on when putin uses a nuke?
And where's the betting pool that someone finally assassinates him when he orders the use of a nuke?

putin and his little spy club are pretty good at poisoning people in other countries.
He apparently uses other methods on their own people. Those guys and their families he had murdered a week or so ago.

But they suck at conventional war.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: FloriduhGuy: The Russians created a new bridge? No, the Russians built tried to build a pontoon bridge. There is a difference!


In their defense they DO appear to HAVE completed it.

I suspect pontoon and baily bridges don't stand up to heavy shelling very well...

If you spotted it in time you could watch them set up and tune your guns in tight and just wait for them to be almost finished crossing and then pound everything within 100 meters of that area into clay and silt.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know, on the one hand, I can't help but feel bad for the poor schmuck conscripts who were dragged into a war run by the three stooges, ordered by a rich fascist asshole, and who have no choice but to either die via Ukrainian artillery or by a Russian firing squad. I just can't help but view it all as a stupid, senseless loss of life.

On the other hand, the Russians as a whole don't seem to give a damn about what they're doing to the people of Ukraine, so fark 'em. If they don't want to be sent off to die, maybe think about doing one of those revolution things that they're so proud of and get rid of the murderous jackoff that's in charge.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Redh8t: [Fark user image 425x239]

WHAT?
/At least I didn't call them Orcs, or whatever ad hominem attacks you bleeding heart farkING Russiphiles are taking offense from..
//fark russia!
///And fark anyone who's worried about dehumanizing russian soldiers.


Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Nirbo: We're getting better. Instead of linking to Twitter, we're linking to news pulled right from Twitter.

What a time to be alive.

Are you from that alternate universe where this website's slogan is "It's not Fark.com, it's News!"?

Because, if so, you probably want to head back over there before the crushing weight of this reality destroys your ability to function.


I'm not saying I have a better way.

I just like to complain is all.

And that is my RIGHT.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: You know, on the one hand, I can't help but feel bad for the poor schmuck conscripts who were dragged into a war run by the three stooges, ordered by a rich fascist asshole, and who have no choice but to either die via Ukrainian artillery or by a Russian firing squad. I just can't help but view it all as a stupid, senseless loss of life.

On the other hand, the Russians as a whole don't seem to give a damn about what they're doing to the people of Ukraine, so fark 'em. If they don't want to be sent off to die, maybe think about doing one of those revolution things that they're so proud of and get rid of the murderous jackoff that's in charge.


Pretty much. I feel bad for them until they cross the border, unless it's to surrender to the Ukrainians and offer to join their side.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: FloriduhGuy: The Russians created a new bridge? No, the Russians built tried to build a pontoon bridge. There is a difference!

In their defense they DO appear to HAVE completed it.

I suspect pontoon and baily bridges don't stand up to heavy shelling very well...

If you spotted it in time you could watch them set up and tune your guns in tight and just wait for them to be almost finished crossing and then pound everything within 100 meters of that area into clay and silt.


Considering this war has more eyes in the sky than ever before and we're obviously in their coms or trying to make them think we are, well doing anything on a battlefield is gonna be hard.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's worth noting that the Russians are on the wrong side of the fog of war - and in their neighborhood no less. Meanwhile, Ukrainian artie gets a call telling them about every juicy tactical mistep they can take advantage of with precision coordinates and timing. They benefit from the massive intelligence machine the west has built to counter the paper bear of corrupt Russia. Putin's Folly will go down as a turning point in the failure of tyrannical despots to survive a globally united front
 
crackpancake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Yaw String: It was a bridge too far.


A man of culture
 
knbwhite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Redh8t: [Fark user image image 425x239]

WHAT?
/At least I didn't call them Orcs, or whatever ad hominem attacks you bleeding heart farkING Russiphiles are taking offense from..
//fark russia!
///And fark anyone who's worried about dehumanizing russian soldiers.


A person doesn't have to be a bleeding heart or a Russophile to try to maintain humanity.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Redh8t: lindalouwho: Have you seen the bridge?
I ain't seen the bridge.
Where's that confounded bridge?

[Fark user image image 425x531]

Editors note: I suspect this meme was created by a farker, and someone released it into the wild.

Heaven help those fools in the interwebs. They no not what they do...


Is that president snow?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does anyone know how long that many dead orcs are going to poison the water downstream?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: mikefinch: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: FloriduhGuy: The Russians created a new bridge? No, the Russians built tried to build a pontoon bridge. There is a difference!

In their defense they DO appear to HAVE completed it.

I suspect pontoon and baily bridges don't stand up to heavy shelling very well...

If you spotted it in time you could watch them set up and tune your guns in tight and just wait for them to be almost finished crossing and then pound everything within 100 meters of that area into clay and silt.

Considering this war has more eyes in the sky than ever before and we're obviously in their coms or trying to make them think we are, well doing anything on a battlefield is gonna be hard.


The Russians have been pretty farking bad in the field.

And the battlefield has a battle going on to complicate matters.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian heroes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: >10 PRINT "Ha"
>20 GOTO 10
>RUN


Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think the whole theory of attacker vs defender is very much skewed in this conflict.  Analysts say you need 3x the troops to take fortified positions, up to 5x against hardened defenders.  russia is proving that 10x is not enough if the enemy has totally broken your communications and knows your every move.  Buildups for attacks take a fair bit of time, especially for the russians.  Anywhere they try and congregate any decent sized force, Ukrainian artillery is going to be waiting for them, already dialed in.  And every day Ukraine gets more fires that are more accurate and more mobile.  The numbers on the russian side are rising towards needing an infinite number of attackers to gain any ground at all.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: mikefinch: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: FloriduhGuy: The Russians created a new bridge? No, the Russians built tried to build a pontoon bridge. There is a difference!

In their defense they DO appear to HAVE completed it.

I suspect pontoon and baily bridges don't stand up to heavy shelling very well...

If you spotted it in time you could watch them set up and tune your guns in tight and just wait for them to be almost finished crossing and then pound everything within 100 meters of that area into clay and silt.

Considering this war has more eyes in the sky than ever before and we're obviously in their coms or trying to make them think we are, well doing anything on a battlefield is gonna be hard.


I have a sister and brother in law that retired from the NRO(Buckly AFB CO)  They see in real time and advise the NSA, CIA, FBI, DHS, NS, any other govt org.  I've heard things like "wouldn't it be cool if we could track someone by their DNA"!?!?!  Little tiny miffs here and there make me think Ukraine is aware of Russian movement as soon as Russia is.  The satellite surveilance we have available to us is, to put it mildly, shocking.  China is launching satellites that birth other satellites!

Information warfare is in full force!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.