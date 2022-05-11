 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   You accidentally started a forest fire with a lit road flare because you were tying to frighten off some BUGS with it, and you are the Fire Chief as well? Are you from Florida by any chance? Akita Prefecture? Well, we have a tag for you anyways   (soranews24.com) divider line
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like the plot to a Chris Farley movie.

/didn't read the article
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are a lot of dumb firefighters.

Source: used to be one

/still dumb
 
The Fireman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this isn't arson somehow if you just do it because you're dumb?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Fireman: So this isn't arson somehow if you just do it because you're dumb?


Is there a manslaughter version of arson? Accidental arson?
 
assjuice
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wtf does BUGS stand for?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: There are a lot of dumb firefighters.

Source: used to be one

/still dumb


So if I asked you what happened when my firefighter brother in law and his station mates decided to deep fry a turkey, what would be your guess?

Second question: what would you say if I asked you if they had a fire extinguisher handy?
 
