(WCAX Vermont)   Son, how many times have I told you not to be a turkey?   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Vermont, Vermont authorities, Vermont State Police, Windsor County, Vermont, Connecticut, Wildlife officials, Vermont Fish, Windsor County State's Attorney  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know 5 guys named Brent Lehouiller, but not that one.

That being said, any one of the 5 Brent Lehouillers I know could have done this.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thecredhulk.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


I hate you, Dad
 
cb1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the Vermont tag? And pics of Vermont getting sawed off by bugs bunny?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said I could be anything I wanted. So I became a turkey.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey Television theme!
Youtube soQ_detKLZs
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: They said I could be anything I wanted. So I became a turkey.


I'm on the fence about turkey or chicken
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: [thecredhulk.files.wordpress.com image 494x363]

I hate you, Dad


Goddam those last several episodes were dark as shiat.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: They said I could be anything I wanted. So I became a turkey.


We were warned this furry stuff would claim a life one day.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the boy had only stopped with the gobble gobble
 
knbwhite
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I know 5 guys named Brent Lehouiller, but not that one.

That being said, any one of the 5 Brent Lehouillers I know could have done this.


Perhaps a regional name. Any of the guys you know Jr and Sr?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, injuries to the son were "not life-threatening"? Dammit, Darwin, the father actually hit something, but you missed completely.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As god as my witness, I thought my son could fly.
 
Len Artell [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dammit, dad. The kid is too old now and can screw up the story. Gun "accidents" only work on toddlers. Once they're teenagers, you just buy them an ATV and let God handle it.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was wondering what Dick Cheney was up to nowadays.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Regular or jive?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"No, it's fine Son. It's called a decoy. Now RUN!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh he is so buying that kid a PS5, New XBox, and ATV for this one. And a new car when he is 16.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's with all the questions? You ain't Fish & Childlike!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well fark you two, autocratic.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know it's always tempting to shoot family members, but us traditionalists tend to wait until Thanksgiving.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not a chicken you're a turkey!
Youtube LjcRQr-EzN4
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

