(Merriam-Webster)   Asshat has joined the ranks of perfectly cromulent words in the dictionary   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Dialect, Dictionary, The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, Slang, Register, Sociolinguistics, new slang words, Language  
posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 12:41 AM



puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I sadly deleted the quote from early TF about the difference between TF and Lite.

The quote ended something like "our ____ are finely tuned and our hats completely assless. Unless we like them that way, in which case they are overflowing with ass."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Assman approved
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asshat?

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have not once heard "asshead" used. "Butthead" sure. Funny that it's a 500-year-old word.

/ Hat seems like it would be obvious back in those days.
 
culebra
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richelieu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The time has clearly come for this word.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x253]


lol vulgar

/wtf who decided that, pope benedict?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was that a Fark original word? That's where I first saw it.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What kind of a headline pun is that?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x253]

lol vulgar

/wtf who decided that, pope benedict?


The FCC and Joseph McCarthy and their book banning nation of lickspittles. Judy Bloom didn't tell you?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Was that a Fark original word? That's where I first saw it.


"Asshat" n. They who read not TFA but nonetheless post.

"Asshattery" v. To spend $10 per mensis to read threads denied the general public, read not the TFA in any of them, but nonetheless post.

"Asshat" adj. To read...a text in...staggered voice...as William Shatner would...emote.
 
