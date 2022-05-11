 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   In an incredible metaphor for the direction of this country, California town turning its only library into a police station   (sfgate.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, Police, Constable, Sheriff, city manager, Kenny Williams, county officials, Kern Avenue Elementary, director of Kern County Libraries  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 11:04 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The politics of fear.

/DNRTFA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It isn't the city's building to take.  But might makes right in the USA, so the cops will probably steal it somehow.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mr Wrench does not approve
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So overdue book fines will be a Tazin?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like someone had the competition killed.  Certainly worked to his benefit when he died.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
McFarland is one of those piece of shiat towns along the 99 that always seem to smell of cow manure.  You know, the ones where corporate farmers put up signs along the highway blaming congress for the fact that they can't get infinite free water.  There's a surprisingly large part of California that's completely red, but fortunately very few voters live there.
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All cops are bibliotheques?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A library should take over the police station instead.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It isn't the city's building to take.  But might makes right in the USA, so the cops will probably steal it somehow.


RTA.  The last city manager was murdered and this guy--who likely always had access to the accounts--subsumed his position. The books need an audit, big time.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reading the headline, I thought of the Stephen King short story "The Library Policeman".
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fascists always target the most vulnerable, it will continue to get worse and worse until a true stand is taken.  Also this is proof positive that cops don't give a fark about crime prevention, in fact they want high crime rates because that translates to bigger budgets.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's no other building anywhere in McFarland they can POSSIBLY take except for the library? Not a single one?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It's simple," says McFarland's current police chief and city manager, Kenny Williams, the person leading the charge to move cop HQ to the building that houses the library. "We're out of space."

Then get a double-wide or two.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There's no other building anywhere in McFarland they can POSSIBLY take except for the library? Not a single one?


Sure there is, but the right wing corruption runs deep around there.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bad news for people with long over due books.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd bet $5 that they swung with a bunch of money and need that library to not get caught.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cool...maybe the cops will get bored in their downtime and start browsing books, Adult education at it's finest
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its Kern County. Its basically Western Nevada
 
darkmythology
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow. 91% Latino town's white police chief wants to close the only library to get better police accomodations. The only way this could be more 2022 is if they could prove a link to Russian money and a list of mistressed who he'd paid to get abortions...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most libraries are just homeless shelters now anyway. Might as well turn it into something useful
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because I know 90% of commenting farkers won't read that far.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keep 'em dumb is keeping 'em red.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 177x750]

Because I know 90% of commenting farkers won't read that far.


But still, the LIBRARY? There's not anywhere bigger or more luxurious?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It isn't the city's building to take.  But might makes right in the USA, so the cops will probably steal it somehow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Most libraries are just homeless shelters now anyway. Might as well turn it into something useful



"EWWW. Daddy, why does that guy smell like the library?"
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: The problem with leaving a California library and its many community resources in limbo is that diminishing civic spaces and eliminating services found in libraries may increase crime in a community, according to a 2021 Brookings Institute study.

Yup. Perfect metaphor.

Let's study a problem, find a solution, and do the exact opposite.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.