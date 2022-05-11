 Skip to content
(ABC 4 Charleston)   Yup, Florida   (abcnews4.com) divider line
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Hey, I tied the innertube to my truck. Do you wan..." *Nope*
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dumbass killed somebody in a stupid fashion.

/Enjoy prison, kid.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How braindead do you have to be to pull a stunt like this?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Dumbass killed somebody in a stupid fashion.

/Enjoy prison, kid.


Fark user imageView Full Size

My body isn't ready
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Go 'Heels!
 
vtstang66
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No mention of meth, incest, alligators, or nekkidness?  That's not even Florida stupid, just normal stupid.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vtstang66: No mention of meth, incest, alligators, or nekkidness?  That's not even Florida stupid, just normal stupid.


The methed up, naked, incestuous alligators were coming at the guy in the inner tube.  This brave driver was just trying to save his friend.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vtstang66: No mention of meth, incest, alligators, or nekkidness?  That's not even Florida stupid, just normal stupid.


It's Florida, we just assume meth, and likely incest as well. Gator was smart enough to stay away from the noise on this one.
 
