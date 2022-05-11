|
Fark NotNewsletter: Does this water taste like snitch to you?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-05-11 3:08:34 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Last two weeks in a row now, the weird news cycle has been pretty slow on Mondays but has come roaring back as the weeks went on. One interesting phenomenon to note has been all the fun at Lake Mead recently. We covered this a bit on the livestream last week, but as the water level at Lake Mead continues to drop, bodies are starting to pop up. Last week one was found in a barrel, with a fantastic follow-up by the local news I-Team who discovered a second barrel with no bodies in it and got an entire article out of it. Over the weekend, another body turned up. At this rate, we should locate the Titanic and the Loch Ness Monster in no time.
At 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 12th it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, Dill, and Lucky. I'm gonna have to pare down the candidate articles quite a bit, but stories may include Captain Blood and the Theft of the Crown Jewels, Russian Oligarch dead by toad, rescued Nintendogs, and from a metaphysical perspective what exactly is a fart? And much much more. At the rate things are going, it could be full blown Mad Libs.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
relaxitsjustme explained why it was a bad idea for someone to drive 12-foot planks home by sticking them through the car's windows
blastoh had a feeling of dread regarding that person driving with planks through the windows
claytonemery penned a Nantucket limerick to reflect a recent development
The Pope of Manwich Village celebrated the greenlighting of a "pope thread"
SpectroBoy wanted to employ neighbors of a house that the owners are looking to rent to "a vaccine-free family of European heritage"
InfoFreako knew what could've made a man in his 70s think it was a good idea to (allegedly) make lewd comments to a 16-year-old girl
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That demonstrated why one might choose to wear a necktie
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat explained why this guy running a D&D campaign for 40 years isn't as impressive as it sounds
amigafin had a specific reason to be disappointed that a cafe shut down after the basement was flooded with oil
oldfarthenry wrote another limerick for Nantucket
Smart:
Bruscar shared an example of how horrible people get around anti-discrimination laws
optikeye found some church stuff to be a little confusing
claytonemery penned a Nantucket limerick to reflect a recent development
hubiestubert discussed America's lead poisoning legacy
Rapmaster2000 shared a story about working with someone whose name took on a bad association
phalamir explained NFTs
CSB Sunday Morning theme: That one time at the supermarket
Smart: johndalek had fond memories of a small grocery store where the workers knew the customers
Funny: Cafe Threads threatened everyone in the store
Politics Funny:
Mr. Coffee Nerves spoiled the plot of Kirk Cameron's next movie
Bootleg had plans to start using Donald Trump's social media platform
Dr. DJ Duckhunt predicted what might happen after a Russian major general was reported killed
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That remarked on so many MAGA things being crammed into one headline
born_yesterday might've figured out why so many Russian generals are being killed in action
Politics Smart:
martiandooz brought up one way in which the negative effects of further limiting abortion access could be so much more visible
khitsicker reminded us to be more understanding of one of Matt Gaetz's errors
NateAsbestos listed some things Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done to support "women's access to health care"
educated interpreted Louisiana's plan to grant personhood "from the moment of fertilization"
enry responded to the weird "the Constitution doesn't mention abortion" argument
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch kept the sheep safe
RedZoneTuba remembered President Trump's greatest work
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a variation on the world's greatest sweater
bugdozer insulted our parents
Terrapin Bound recognized a trap
Yammering_Splat_Vector woke up to a bad view out the window
kabloink played with the winged cat
markie_farkie made enough to feed the whole house
Yammering_Splat_Vector's parrot looked like it wasn't feeling well
noazark set up a really messy fight at the park
Farktography theme: Street Cred
This week's Farktography contest ended in a tie with Nuclear Monk's road less traveled and FuLinHyu's foggy road in rural Pennsylvania
Final Fartist Friday theme: Show & Tell Vol. 18: Our Final Weekly Contest
BigKaboom shared an impressive drawing
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Plastered party pilot pushes pedal-pub past peril point, passengers petrified. Police probing predicament ponder potential PUI proceedings
The price hasn't been slashed...yet
Man survives after being shot 15 times in Minneapolis. You'd think after the fourth or fifth time he'd stop going to Minneapolis
Tomorrowland floods as extreme weather hits central Florida. This is what's known as foreshadowing
$5,000 reward to any divers that discover more bodies submerged in Lake Mead. Though at the rate the lake level is falling, hikers will do too
It's been a long time since I used the Wheaton tag, almost as long as it's been since I was Wesley Crusher
Levi Strauss tells workers they don't have to pass on their genes
Wisconsin relying on 1849 law to ban abortion. No word on how soon slavery will be legal or when they'll start deporting the Irish
Great time to ban abortion
I used eyelash glue to give her fuller lips, and accidentally glued my wife's lips together. Now she's not speaking to me
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we discussed the socially acceptable way to return a mama cat that has decided to have kittens on your porch back to her owner. On the Quiz itself, we had three people make it into the 1000 club, so it's a good thing we got in plenty of potato salad from the canceled Little Rock Juneteenth festival. spudbeach came out on top with 1022, followed by Xanadone in second with 1010 and grimlock1972 in third with 1002. I hope you all like raisins and chickpeas. zeronewbury made fourth with 992, and Data made it into the top five with 954.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which actor was working on bringing 12 locations of the British vegan chain Neat Food Co. to this side of the pond. Only 37% of quiztakers knew that before he made it big, Leonardo DiCaprio took some less-than-memorable roles as Josh in "Critters 3" and Guy in "Poison Ivy." Being that DiCaprio lives in California, I have to question the vegan selection available there if he thinks it would be even moderately improved by the introduction of British cuisine.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about how to get a free year's worth of Devil's Backbone IPA. 80% of quiztakers knew that you could go get a tattoo (at your own expense) of their logo and share a pic on social media to receive a gift card worth a whopping $480, which would buy you approximately a six-pack a week. Apparently no one told the promotion organizers there are actually seven days in a week. or that tattoos (especially their multicolored design) can be rather expensive.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about science fiction novels. Only 46% of quiztakers knew that Alan Dean Foster wrote the novelization for Star Wars for George Lucas, and was asked to come up with a new novel to act as a sequel that could be "cheaply filmed" in case Lucas didn't get a good budget for a sequel. Unfortunately for Foster, "Star Wars" was a resounding success and Lucas was given a far bigger budget, so "Splinter of the Mind's Eye" was never filmed. Also, Stephen Spielberg, who wrote and directed "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," actually wrote the novelization himself, "Night Skies," his intended sequel, was never filmed or novelized.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which actor caused the filming of "Being Mortal" to be suspended due to accusations of inappropriate behavior. 91% of quiztakers knew that it was Bill Murray who was starring in the movie. I don't know about you, but I'm starting to think there might be some kind of problem in Hollywood with how A-list actors are treating their co-workers.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
