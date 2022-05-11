 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   'Mayor of Pickleball' settles with city of Denver for Sharpie-related vandalism. Cases against the King of Kickball and the Friar of Frisbee Golf still pending   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like this case has been drawn out way too long.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A supervisor at the rec center and a maintenance worker tried to remove the marker from the court with a solvent, but the solvent also removed the finish from the floor. The supervisor said that it would cost an estimated $10,000 to strip the floor and refinish it.

So, this old guy is on the hook because they are incredibly stupid?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not the "Mayor of Pickleball" and pickleball players are not my people!

/I do know a pickleball player
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
King of Cartoons unavailable for comment.
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pickleball is what the boomers with hip replacements and stents play when they can't cut it on the tennis and racquetball courts anymore.

And the sound is annoying as all get-out.
 
Halpha Blomega
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's no Friar of frisbee golf.  There is a Duke of Disc Golf though.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"And I don't know how many pounds make up a ton
Of all the Nobel Prizes that I've never won
And I may be the Mayor of Pickleball
But I know...ONE THING and that's I loooove you!"

- Come at me, Partridge!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
However, Mayor McCheese is still awaiting his trial date.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Baron of Bowling unavailable for comment
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they try drawing over it with floor colored marker?

Permanent marker can be removed with any temporary marker, there's just an extra chemical in it that helps the marker wash off.
 
Broktun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Pickleball is what the boomers with hip replacements and stents play when they can't cut it on the tennis and racquetball courts anymore.

And the sound is annoying as all get-out.


Not a boomer, played tennis or racquetball about 10 times total, the noise is bad inside.

I like pickleball.

No stents or hip replacements, but I do have a plate in my foot from what the docs like to say is a "dancer's fracture".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh fun, this one made Fark again. Looking forward to another thread full of expert opinion regarding getting marks off floors.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pickleball brought down the last 2 of my town governments, involved the sheriffs department, resurfaced racial issues with our Asian population in regards to tennis, and we just had to vote on a new bond issue over it.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Pickleball is what the boomers with hip replacements and stents play when they can't cut it on the tennis and racquetball courts anymore.

And the sound is annoying as all get-out.


The rules are bizarro for when you are allowed to hit the ball out of the air
 
