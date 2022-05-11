 Skip to content
(ABC 57 South Bend)   Those pesky Decepticons *shakes tiny fist*   (abc57.com) divider line
12
Ayn Rand's Social Worker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it was (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) more than meets the eye.

*waaaaaaagh*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Always carry a gun just in case.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet Starscream had something to do with his. He can't do anything right. Dude could fark up a wet dream.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GoBots were better
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always liked this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I always liked this:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 365x272]


When I was 6 or 7, I had the yellow Centurion Halloween costume.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: DarkSoulNoHope: I always liked this:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 365x272]

When I was 6 or 7, I had the yellow Centurion Halloween costume.


No wait, that was when I was 8... I just looked up the year the show aired, plus now I remember my previous years' costumes.

Weird to have all this information so trailer available, be it online or in my memory.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*so readily available

/WTF, phone?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: cyberspacedout: DarkSoulNoHope: I always liked this:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 365x272]

When I was 6 or 7, I had the yellow Centurion Halloween costume.

No wait, that was when I was 8... I just looked up the year the show aired, plus now I remember my previous years' costumes.

Weird to have all this information so trailer available, be it online or in my memory.


I was 5 when it came out, just had my 41st birthday 3 days ago, weird feeling to look back at all the fun memories of cartoons we had as children.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I bet Starscream had something to do with his. He can't do anything right. Dude could fark up a wet dream.


This is bad comedy.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I bet Starscream had something to do with his. He can't do anything right. Dude could fark up a wet dream.


Fitting, then, that he and Cobra Commander had the same voice actor.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goshen you say? No sh*t
 
