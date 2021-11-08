 Skip to content
"When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth." -The Sign of the Four, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, improbable edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I work from home, and whenever I'm not stuck in a zoom meeting I usually have the television on in another room just for background noise. Usually it's playing something innocuous, like a documentary of some kind, or some long-running series that's sure to not actually hold my interest and distract me from work. Recently I ended up streaming Sherlock Holmes off of BritBox, partly because there's a lot of episodes (so I don't have to get up and stream something else when it runs out) but mostly because there's not much mystery left there: I've read every Sherlock Holmes story over and over. Even so, there's something compelling about the setting and the characters: gaslight London, "that great cesspool into which all the loungers and idlers of the Empire are irresistibly drained" and mysteries that-unlike too many other stories-actually seem to mostly make sense and could have actually been reasoned out by a mastermind detective.

This article lists a couple of writing tips from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, along with a call-out to the Granada series I've been watching. Doyle is also known for other characters, such as Professor Challenger of The Lost World and The Poison Belt. He's additionally known for going a bit off the deep end in spiritualism later in life, which influenced his writing (as well as for buying fake photos of faeries) but at his height, he was a master of his craft.

His tips:

Forget Factual Accuracy, Focus on Dramatic Effect. Drama beats cold realism every time. However . . .

Research extensively. If you want your historical piece to be taken seriously, make sure it's correct.

Be dedicated to your work. A strong work ethic isn't the result of inspiration, but the cause of it.


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

Do you have a tale of spellbinding mystery that would stump even Sherlock Holmes? Can you write a villain more mendacious than Moriarty? Have a fantastic story about photos of faeries? Send us your short story today and help us raise money for St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page

We are also still looking for good title suggestions for this year's anthology. Have a good idea? Let us know in this thread!


Your Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

"By Jove, you've cracked the case!" I said, pocketing my army revolver. The villain, Lord Marplethorpe, lay stunned on the carpet next to the bookcase, which had indeed been broken by his skull as he tripped over Holmes' foot. My prized medical papers had fallen out in a pile.

"A brilliant deduction, Watson!" Holmes said, still looking at my taxes. Then he noticed the unconscious Lord Marplethorpe. "Wait, who is this guy, and why is he on the floor?"
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eliminated the impossible? But, I did six impossible things before breakfast.

Well, okay.

Five.

-ish.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I, however, do not like to eliminate the impossible. The impossible often has a kind of integrity which the merely improbable lacks." - Douglas Adams
 
fsbilly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Piltdown Man.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Piltdown Man.


Was his best work of fiction... dammit.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Forget Factual Accuracy, Focus on Dramatic Effect. Drama beats cold realism every time. However . . ."

Well, there is factual accuracy, and there is realism. Do not attempt the impossible even if it fits the facts. I am thinking particularly of the Solar Pons stories, pastiches of the Sherlock Holmes stories. Nonsense such as having a police investigator cut off the hand of a murdered man to see whether a person superstitiously thinks it means he will be the next to die... it just isn't gonna happen. However much dramatic and horrifying effect it has, the audience should laugh at it. Every Solar Pons has something nonsensical in it. I think that August Derleth knew better and just didn't bother to fix them, or intended them to be flawed as a joke on the reader.

On the other hand, we can accept the explanation by Holmes that the bicycle tracks in "The Adventure of the Priory School" show which way the bicycle was going until we think about it. Although the explanation is flawed, you could tell which way the bicycle was going by more subtle ways, such as how the dirt was thrown from the tires. Therefore, the dramatic explanation with a flaw is better than going into realistic detail, because the story has to be kept going. (Maybe Watson didn't remember the explanation very well.)
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How the heck am I supposed to enjoy a story written about me if I have to be retired or dead before it can be written?

The first part will be a tragedy, then a heroes journey, then a comedy, and finally the ending will be a horror movie / alien invasion.

Wait, you guys know what happens in 2025, right?
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was disappointed in The Lion's Mane -- seems like the local population would have been aware that

(SPOILER):
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
there were jellyfish in the water.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WassamattaU: I was disappointed in The Lion's Mane -- seems like the local population would have been aware that

(SPOILER):
.
there were jellyfish in the water.



IIRC, the jellyfish in question was confined to a large tidal pool, which meant anything in the pool risked being stung hundreds of times.

From Wiki:
There may be a significant difference between touching a few tentacles with fingertips at a beach and accidentally swimming into the jellyfish. The initial sensation is more strange than painful and feels like swimming into warmer and somewhat effervescent water. Some minor pain will soon follow. Normally, there is no real danger to humans (with the exception of people suffering from special allergies). But in cases when someone has been stung over large parts of their body by not just the longest tentacles but the entire jellyfish (including the inner tentacles, of which there are around 1,200), medical attention is recommended as systemic effects can be present.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WassamattaU: I was disappointed in The Lion's Mane -- seems like the local population would have been aware that

(SPOILER):
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
there were jellyfish in the water.


Yeah. And that is sacrificing both realism and facts for the dramatic effect of having a guy almost die (or did he die?) in agony before your eyes. Well, that was supposedly written by Holmes himself, who chided Watson for dramatizing his exercises in logical deduction. Hah!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

