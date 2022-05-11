 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "I have never seen anything like this in my 15 years with law enforcement, anyway we will arrest the stepmother now and then arrest the dad next week because we can't be assed to get a placement for these kids" Subby may have paraphrased a bit   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this can only be done to suspected terrorists?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems on the rather mild end for the intersection of "Utah couple, 6 kids and child abuse"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be seeing a lot more of this when abortion and even morning-after pills are banned.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they follow the traditional parenting strategy.

image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever Google KC butcher photos..Just don't do it!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my kids are acting up, I explain to them they will no longer have access to free food, water, electricity, wi-fi, etc. If they want me to open my wallet for that stuff, they need to calm the hell down and chill out. Oddly enough, it works.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are likely people that are strongly anti-abortion.
They have pumped out a bunch already.
The Liberals want to indocrinate their children making them soft, and taking the fun out of parenting.

Has anybody mentioned this is expected in Utah?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: If my kids are acting up, I explain to them they will no longer have access to free food, water, electricity, wi-fi, etc. If they want me to open my wallet for that stuff, they need to calm the hell down and chill out. Oddly enough, it works.


And that's why nurse ratchet will be doing bed checks when you're put in a retirement home.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: If my kids are acting up, I explain to them they will no longer have access to free food, water, electricity, wi-fi, etc. If they want me to open my wallet for that stuff, they need to calm the hell down and chill out. Oddly enough, it works.


Against free food. Username definitely doesn't check out.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: If my kids are acting up, I explain to them they will no longer have access to free food, water, electricity, wi-fi, etc. If they want me to open my wallet for that stuff, they need to calm the hell down and chill out. Oddly enough, it works.


Parenting pro tip: don't make threats you aren't willing to execute on.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Eat The Placenta: If my kids are acting up, I explain to them they will no longer have access to free food, water, electricity, wi-fi, etc. If they want me to open my wallet for that stuff, they need to calm the hell down and chill out. Oddly enough, it works.

Parenting pro tip: don't make threats you aren't willing to execute on.


Executing your children is only a deterrent in red states.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: I see they follow the traditional parenting strategy.

[image.spreadshirtmedia.com image 650x650]


....and this, ladles and gentlemen is why you too will spend your last days in a place that's understaffed and underpaid sitting in your own sick. Enjoy.  Boomers.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: I see they follow the traditional parenting strategy.

[image.spreadshirtmedia.com image 650x650]


I have that shirt.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said they waited on arresting the male suspect in order to obtain suitable living arrangements for the couple's six children.


So Dad can strongly discourage them from talking or kill them
 
buravirgil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eat The Placenta: Oddly enough, it works.

Username redundant
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"So we arrested an abuser, but we had to leave the kids in the care of another abuser after they tattled. We're just as surprised the kids aren't a missing persons and/or murder case as you are"
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blindfolding, stress positions, sensory deprivation, use of cold or heat, probably food denial. If they were POWs it would be a war crime
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What does it mean to "be assed"?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: What does it mean to "be assed"?


Flippant answer: to have an ass, obviously
Pedant answer: an Americanization of the British slang term "be arsed", meaning "be bothered to"
Fark answer: your mom knows, go ask her
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: What does it mean to "be assed"?


A sarcastic way to say, "they can't be asked", as they are too busy sitting on their ass.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Eat The Placenta: If my kids are acting up, I explain to them they will no longer have access to free food, water, electricity, wi-fi, etc. If they want me to open my wallet for that stuff, they need to calm the hell down and chill out. Oddly enough, it works.

Parenting pro tip: don't make threats you aren't willing to execute on.


*chuckles softly*

Indeed, you can only threaten five across the eyes before they force you to follow through. The kids learned so much better after that. Well, off to finish tomorrow's lesson plan.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm trying to find more info on this, but a search for "step-mom puts box on step-son's face" took me down an unexpected path. I never knew that couches and washing machines were so hazardous.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's always "just a joke" to idiots like this.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a perfectly acceptable punishment providing the child is named Richard. Put your Dick in a box.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Parenting pro tip: don't make threats you aren't willing to execute on.


Yes. I agree. I've learned through 15 years of parenting 3 kids that they will walk all over you if you don't execute.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Don't ever Google KC butcher photos..Just don't do it!


I was thinking more of a johnny gosche picture than anything. Yeah those are kinda scary.

I looked up KC Butcher, but it was basically photos of him, nothing like Gosche photos where you see a little kid bound and gagged.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Carling allegedly admitted to the forced box wearing abuse and said she considered it "a form of discipline."

Yeah, so what? Some forms of discipline are illegal.
 
