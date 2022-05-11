 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   Scientists say the ocean is losing its memory, could start wandering into random houses and driving through farmer's markets   (sciencealert.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Sea surface temperature, Weather, ocean's temperature, climate changes, Future, Ocean, stable environment of the ocean, Prediction  
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yet another unforeseen consequence.  Fun.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're called floods, hurricanes, typhoons.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait until the jellyfish are living in our lakes, and you'll realize just how serious this is.  And we already know about the sharks.

rexburgsquirrel.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I put a shell to my ear and the ocean spoke to me and said, "burn more coal".
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Luckily, we are taking this very seriously and are trying to reverse cour-HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

/if you fail to fundamentally change to adapt to fundamental change, everything will fundamentally fall apart
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 548x308]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dammit. Don't worry. I've been assured all that incremental change we've been expecting will come along and we'll be good.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 548x308]


Came for this, leaving peacefully
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And just to top it all off the equatorial trade winds are intermixing and the magnetic poles are in a slow process of flipping on top of a mass anthropogenic extinction event.
And then there's Disney+ which is in a league of it's own
 
