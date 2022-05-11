 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   How to turn your beach house into a house boat in a matter of seconds   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the article a few up from here.  The ocean is losing it's memory.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to build your house on stilts you have already made a mistake....and the stilts will not protect you, as you see in the video.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read this ONE WEIRD TRICK to ruining your insurance rep's day with one single claim....
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet the owners believe in climate change.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's upstairs sleeping it off, thinks it's still the bed spins.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the outer banks, this is nothing new or all that uncommon.

I've had many an excellent party in an abandoned and about to be swept out to sea house down there.

/got drunk once dangling my legs off the jagged floor of what used to be a kitchen and was open to the sea.
//next day, the house was gone
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you have to build your house on stilts you have already made a mistake....and the stilts will not protect you, as you see in the video.


The stilts work fine for protecting a house against flooding during an occasional hurricane.  It's not their job to defend against the consequences of erosion.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope somebody stripped out the appliances and light fixtures.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SELL THE HOUSES TO WHO AQUAMAN?
Youtube 0-w-pdqwiBw
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run for Congress in West Virginia?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you have to build your house on stilts you have already made a mistake....and the stilts will not protect you, as you see in the video.


That depends.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ To be fair , this was never a house persay.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely they're underwater on their mortgage now
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That last pic has a sign for a local realtor if you want to get in to that market

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another person learns why they are called barrier islands.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I hope somebody stripped out the appliances and light fixtures.



Here's some pics from one of those parties I mentioned above - they didn't even take the piano:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly if you bought one of those houses and didn't expect this, you're an idiot.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like a great location for vaccine deniers to move to.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GRCooper: FrancoFile: I hope somebody stripped out the appliances and light fixtures.


Here's some pics from one of those parties I mentioned above - they didn't even take the piano:

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]


They left a piano?

What a waste.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: Some beach houses along North Carolina's shore, such as this one, are built shockingly close to the water

Most likely they weren't built that close. Climate stuff and receding shores etc. etc.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MessyDwarf: Bet the owners believe in climate change.


Narrator: The owners do not believe in climate change.

Eastern Shore, Maryland has low-lying islands gradually shrinking and the mayors and populace say it's because the land is sinking for some reason.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: GRCooper: FrancoFile: I hope somebody stripped out the appliances and light fixtures.


Here's some pics from one of those parties I mentioned above - they didn't even take the piano:

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

They left a piano?

What a waste.

[Fark user image image 430x323]


To-cat-a and Fugue?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: GRCooper: FrancoFile: I hope somebody stripped out the appliances and light fixtures.


Here's some pics from one of those parties I mentioned above - they didn't even take the piano:

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

They left a piano?

What a waste.

[Fark user image image 430x323]


It's been 15 or so years, but as I recall it was pretty much junk - a lot of the keys weren't even connected to anything
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Walker: If you have to build your house on stilts you have already made a mistake....and the stilts will not protect you, as you see in the video.

That depends.

[Fark user image image 800x450]

[Fark user image image 850x510]

/ To be fair , this was never a house persay.


I have an all encompassing and irrational fear of open water.

Just looking at that and seeing someone made it a home environment makes me physically feel ill.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: If you have to build your house on stilts you have already made a mistake....and the stilts will not protect you, as you see in the video.


If you build them right, they absolutely will from a once every 20 year surge where stuff just rolls up to you.

They obviously aren't going to hold back the sea crashing on you for any extended period of time.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: persay


*per se
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
David Sedaris owns a house on the outer banks he has nicknamed "The Sea Section".
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GRCooper: It's the outer banks, this is nothing new or all that uncommon.

I've had many an excellent party in an abandoned and about to be swept out to sea house down there.

/got drunk once dangling my legs off the jagged floor of what used to be a kitchen and was open to the sea.
//next day, the house was gone


And lest someone call me a denier, I absolutely believe in climate change and rising seas, but don't use the outer banks as evidence - look at a map of both NC and the Gulf Stream. It's good old fashioned erosion at work, and has been happening for thousands of years.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Walker: If you have to build your house on stilts you have already made a mistake....and the stilts will not protect you, as you see in the video.

If you build them right, they absolutely will from a once every 20 year surge where stuff just rolls up to you.

They obviously aren't going to hold back the sea crashing on you for any extended period of time.


I would imagine that if you sunk your stilts below bedrock using a material that doesn't degrade quickly, you'd be fairly immune to the sort of catastrophic failure seen in the video.

Of course, it still wouldn't prevent the surrounding land from eroding, so you could still end up with a building surrounded by water.  But if the local regs allow it, you could truck some fill material in and reestablish your property, holding off Poseidon just a while longer.
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We are heading down there next week - to Avon, just south of this house.  There is/was a whole row of them just waiting to be taken away.  The gov just spent millions to move the road out onto a new bridge that skirts around these houses.  The whole place is doomed.  We started renting on the sound side of the island recently - after we watched the dune wash out under our house and had to move our cars to the local grocery store parking lot.  Doomed.
 
bisi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Heamer: Evil Mackerel: persay

*per se


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But where was Chaka?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: Some beach houses along North Carolina's shore, such as this one, are built shockingly close to the water

Most likely they weren't built that close. Climate stuff and receding shores etc. etc.


more like barrier islands are constantly shifting.   They aren't a static ecosystem and as such are a bad place to build something.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: But where was Chaka?

[Fark user image 244x183]


Feeling for you
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love the Outer Banks. We try to get all our midwest friends to come spend a week there just so they can experience it before the ocean swallows it up for good.

/skipping this year
//will miss Brew Thru
///and all the fresh seafood
 
jmr61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

minus80mon: We are heading down there next week - to Avon, just south of this house.  There is/was a whole row of them just waiting to be taken away.  The gov just spent millions to move the road out onto a new bridge that skirts around these houses.  The whole place is doomed.  We started renting on the sound side of the island recently - after we watched the dune wash out under our house and had to move our cars to the local grocery store parking lot.  Doomed.


Agreed. Been visiting for 43 years. And it's a great place to visit for someone who likes to fish and not fight with tourists (although Covid has negatively impacted that). I could have bought a place there any number of times but I've always had the philosophy that I would rather just spend the money for a week's rent than own something there because I don' t want to see my investment washed away, whether it was in a hurricane or through rising sea levels.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and a submarine with a screen door shortly after that.

farking morons literally built their house on sand.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Swamp Castle.wmv
Youtube aNaXdLWt17A
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jmr61: minus80mon


we go through the same thought process every year.  We even looked at the house next door to our rental last year.  Would have been a good investment 20 years ago, but it will be gone in 20 years now.  But, the fish are biting, so I'm ready.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alebak: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0-w-pdqwiBw]


he used to try to make actual, pseudo-logical arguments.  he was nearly always wrong (and he's always been a weaselly little turd) but at least he was making an attempt.  Now though, every time i hear him talk this immediately plays in my head

"Everyone Is Now Dumber" - Billy Madison
Youtube LQCU36pkH7c
 
crzybtch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Call me a commie biatch, but I think if your house ends up in the ocean, if your insurance pays for it, then you should NEVER be able to rebuild on the same site.  Especially because this problem will be far worse in the future.

As far as I am concerned, I am not sure who ever thought it was a good idea to build by the waters edge in the first place.  If no houses were built within 500 yards of any coast, think of how amazing it would be for everyone.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: But where was Chaka?

[Fark user image 244x183]


not sure but i think Mirab with his unfurled sails is who they need now.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: and a submarine with a screen door shortly after that.

farking morons literally built their house on sand.


It's a simple equation. If I can rent it out for $X a week it needs to last Y years for it to be profitable.

Those houses are decades old, and can get $5k+ a week during the summer months.

Their insurance likely doesn't cover this loss, but I'd bet money they're well into profitable territory on the investment.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's incredible how long the house floated. I expected it to break apart and sink beneath the waves right away.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: GRCooper: FrancoFile: I hope somebody stripped out the appliances and light fixtures.


Here's some pics from one of those parties I mentioned above - they didn't even take the piano:

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

[Fark user image 453x604]

They left a piano?

What a waste.

[Fark user image 430x323] [View Full Size image _x_]


You know how I know you've never tried to get rid of an piano that was beyond repair?

/It's in the sunroom right now
//Tuner said it's toast
///120 years old, not worth restoration costs
 
