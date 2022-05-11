 Skip to content
"My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks "that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now"
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks "that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now"


A man can THINK that all he wants.
He's not allowed to make it HER problem.

See the difference youth pastor Grabby McGrabberson.!?!?!?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That summed up my youth experience with the church very nicely. My parents used to whisper about the young women who wore pants to church, I didn't understand the controversy at the time.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That summed up my youth experience with the church very nicely. My parents used to whisper about the young women who wore pants to church, I didn't understand the controversy at the time.


It's strange to me that they basically embrace "Men are filthy animals who can't possibly control themselves, so it's up to women not to tempt them"

Like WTF?

I bet this same pastor mocks burkas
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks 'that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now.' Also, when a man sees something that is nota woman, like a toaster or a blade of grass, he thinks 'hey, remember when I saw that lady with bosoms? I wish I could do a sex right now.'

...

How did we get here? In my day, Christian women did not have butts. At least as far as anyone knew. In the 90s, all the homeschool moms in our co op wore thick denim skirts and grew their hair so long that it covered their entire back. Then, in youth group, all the girls wore oversized shirts from Old Navy that hung down to their hips. Even if you were lucky enough to go to a church that had pool parties, all the women wore baggy shorts over their tankinis. And Elisabeth Elliot was there, and she saw that it was good.

At some point, Christian women saw that all their worldly counterparts had butts, and they were like MAMA WANT. It was a lot like when the Israelites wanted their own president because everyone else had one, which is a story that is in the Old Testament somewhere. So all the Christian women have butts now, and we know this because sometimes they wear comfortable pants, which is a sin, when women do it. "

-------

I came here expecting satire, not a completely 100% accurate summation of Evangelical theology.

10/10, this guy has a future teaching at a seminary.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies. If I see you in a bar or club etc I will probably spend a moment thinking about doing a sex.

Then it will go absolutely no further than that.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Taliban like typing detected
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Apologies. If I see you in a bar or club etc I will probably spend a moment thinking about doing a sex.

Then it will go absolutely no further than that.


Right?
Why is this so hard for some religious types?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Gubbo: Apologies. If I see you in a bar or club etc I will probably spend a moment thinking about doing a sex.

Then it will go absolutely no further than that.

Right?
Why is this so hard for some religious types?


Because to them, "I want that" is the same thing as "I deserve and should have that." The idea of not getting a thing they want is unfathomable.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That summed up my youth experience with the church very nicely. My parents used to whisper about the young women who wore pants to church, I didn't understand the controversy at the time.


I bet it would have been a lot more awkward if they *didn't* wear pants.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Im married, not blind

I also have restraint
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Im married, not blind

I also have restraint


Kinky.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "

I came here expecting satire, not a completely 100% accurate summation of Evangelical theology.

10/10, this guy has a future teaching at a seminary.


What do seminarians eat?
 
buster_v
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just because I find someone physically attractive doesn't mean I am going to try to have sex with them.  It's embarrassing that this has to be explained.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bong hits for Jesus.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At some point, Christian women saw that all their worldly counterparts had butts, and they were like MAMA WANT.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread is lacking in proofs.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: Lambskincoat: That summed up my youth experience with the church very nicely. My parents used to whisper about the young women who wore pants to church, I didn't understand the controversy at the time.

I bet it would have been a lot more awkward if they *didn't* wear pants.


My sister was given a paddling at high school for daring to wear pants to Crestview high in Florida.

/should have tied an onion to her belt.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back in the old days, when Jesus was going around with his 12 epistles, the Bible hadn't been translated to English yet, so everyone had to read other books, like Wild at Heart, which is a book for men that a bunch of wives read. In the book, it says that if you send your husband on a moderately dangerous rafting trip, he won't accidentally bang his female coworkers, because fresh air. So Jesus kept his guys outside. But even this didn't help, because men are visual and when they see mountains, they are like "mmm, those look like big boobs."

I chuckled.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back in the old days, when Jesus was going around with his 12 epistles, the Bible hadn't been translated to English yet, so everyone had to read other books, like Wild at Heart, which is a book for men that a bunch of wives read.

Richard: How do I apply to be an epistle.
Jesus: Sorry man, I can only have 12. 13's an unlucky number.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks "that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now"


A man can THINK that all he wants.
He's not allowed to make it HER problem.

See the difference youth pastor Grabby McGrabberson.!?!?!?


The problem is that men have eyes, but men were made in god's image and so are perfect. Getting rid of Christian women's butts is a compromise that everyone can be happy with, if you atheist lib-bozos understood the concept of compromise.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's some quality hilarity right there.
Good find Subby.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Being male & aware of the female form for well over 40 years now, I can confirm that we are a visual sort of being.  Why I often play "Guess the cup size" while doing my grocery shopping.  Now I have yet to ask anyone if my guess was correct & have no plans on doing so off into the future, so there's that.

And apart from MrsRT's boobs, I can't remember the last ones I touched ... well, I can remember 'who', I just can't remember 'when' other than it's been in the 'decades' range.

What were we talking about again?
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks "that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now"


A man can THINK that all he wants.
He's not allowed to make it HER problem.

See the difference youth pastor Grabby McGrabberson.!?!?!?


Excuse me, his REAL name is Assaulty McGrabberson

/Get it right or pay the price
 
Jumpthruhoops [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So all the Christian women have butts now, and we know this because sometimes they wear comfortable pants, which is a sin, when women do it. "


Does that mean even white boys got to shout?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hobnail: Back in the old days, when Jesus was going around with his 12 epistles, the Bible hadn't been translated to English yet, so everyone had to read other books, like Wild at Heart, which is a book for men that a bunch of wives read. In the book, it says that if you send your husband on a moderately dangerous rafting trip, he won't accidentally bang his female coworkers, because fresh air. So Jesus kept his guys outside. But even this didn't help, because men are visual and when they see mountains, they are like "mmm, those look like big boobs."

I chuckled.


Yeah, Jesus was a noted comedian but, seriously, it was almost impossible to find a mailbox in those days. You'd think he could have found a minute in between raising the dead.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Apologies. If I see you in a bar or club etc I will probably spend a moment thinking about doing a sex.

Then it will go absolutely no further than that.


I have several crusty gym socks and a traumatized ceiling cat that say it absolutely WILL go farther than that, mr man!
 
MadCat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember these are conservative men we're talking about here. They can't control themselves and think that it's the fault of the woman, underage girl, young boy, whatever they caught sight of.

The rest of us go, "Hmm she's cute, if I were her age..." or "Yeah, I'm interested if she's interested" and then get on with our lives.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks "that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now"


A man can THINK that all he wants.
He's not allowed to make it HER problem.

See the difference youth pastor Grabby McGrabberson.!?!?!?


Unfortunately, Evangelicals combine a couple of fairly basic principles from the New Testament to arrive at puritanical standards of dress.

The short summary version is that if lust is a deadly sin (Matthew 5:27-30), and the religious liberty of Christians should always be subservient to your obligation to help keep your fellow believers from stumbling (I Corinthians 8:1-13), then why wouldn't you want to do a couple little things to keep other believers from sinning with their eyes?

(There are a whole lot of other passages to cite here, involving suggestions on standards of dress and admonitions that "you are not your own, you were bought with a price, therefore glorify God with your bodies" which reinforce this idea.)

Now, if you want to argue that these ideas are used against women more often than men or that Evangelicals have no business forcing these ideas on others or that the application of these standards is massively inconsistent in general, then sure, I'll agree, no question. But unfortunately they did not just invent the idea that "women are sexy and seeing sexy things is bad so Christian women should cover up." A lot of it is in the manual.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: hobnail: Lambskincoat: That summed up my youth experience with the church very nicely. My parents used to whisper about the young women who wore pants to church, I didn't understand the controversy at the time.

I bet it would have been a lot more awkward if they *didn't* wear pants.

My sister was given a paddling at high school for daring to wear pants to Crestview high in Florida.

/should have tied an onion to her belt.


It's true, the priests couldn't control themselves.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But is it even biblical for a woman to have a butt? Let's go to the Greek.

And if she does Greek by definition she'll have a butt.

/just sayin'
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some pastors are more visual than others
aceshowbiz.comView Full Size

compote.slate.comView Full Size


/ 'Nameen?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My youth pastor says men are visual. This means that whenever a man sees a woman, he thinks "that lady has bosoms, I wish I could do a sex right now."

Which made me jealous as a youth when I would ride the subway and see a woman reading something
akin to a Harlequin novel and I'm thinking, "that's cheating, it's not like I can read a copy of Penthouse now".
 
