 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Three ways to get COVID pills if you've tested positive but run out of Ivermectin   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Health care, Medicine, health care provider, Health care provider, Health economics, common risk factors, positive test, Health insurance  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 6:39 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
COVID comes in pills now?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the antivaxxers would rather overdose on Ivermectin and poop themselves to death, maybe we should let them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Supply is low, so it might be best to save these for those who have been vaccinated or can otherwise show that they would have received the vaccine if not for clear and acceptable reasons (e.g. "I am a minor and my parents would not let me get it." <- OK; "I have questions about the vaccine's efficacy and safety." <- Not OK)
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A friend was prescribed the covid pills and apparently there aren't any in Missouri. He was fully vaxxed and boosted so just felt like shiat for a few days. Can't climb up hills on his bike like he used to though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Three ways to get COVID pills?

I'm thinking orally, some kind of subcutaneous implant, and...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course the paste eaters will reject these too cause it's not in suppository form yet!
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My understanding is that the government purchased far more doses than are being doled out, so I can't imagine why they wouldn't just pile it in your lap.  Seems that people would rather go blind from OD'ing on horse paste than take actual medicine.  God these antivaxxers are such f*cking idiots.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a prescription drug, which means that even if the government will pay for it, you have to be able to see a doctor to prescribe it in the first place, something that costs around $150 if you're uninsured or your plan simply won't pay for it (so probably for about half of the country). So probably around 1/3 of the country flat-out cannot afford this (or really any medical care outside of the ER).
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.