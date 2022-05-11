 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Tragedy of the green lawns   (ktla.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Water crisis, Water, California, Hydrology, Precipitation, California's water use, Sierra Nevada, state officials  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 1:56 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It appears the dry west is completely unwilling to make any life style or industrial changes to face the new water reality.

They have chosen poorly.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lawns should be outlawed yesterday. All the MAGATS here in CA have giant lawns to go with their embassy size US flags out front.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have so many programs in California that will help you dig up your lawn and replace with xeriscaping. There is no reason to have a grass lawn in California.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nina9: We have so many programs in California that will help you dig up your lawn and replace with xeriscaping. There is no reason to have a grass lawn in California.


I had to google xeriscaping

Cool.

/not a thing around here
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, well it's just another example of "people will do what they damn well want to do." They may know better, but they do it anyway.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Nina9: We have so many programs in California that will help you dig up your lawn and replace with xeriscaping. There is no reason to have a grass lawn in California.

I had to google xeriscaping

Cool.

/not a thing around here


https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/P2/Industry/Sustainable-Practices-and-Resources-For-the-Landscaping-and-Lawn-Care-Industry
 
Daer21
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Lawns should be outlawed yesterday. All the MAGATS here in CA have giant lawns to go with their embassy size US flags out front.


Depends on where. I'm growing a lawn whether I like it or not. It's the natural state of my terrain.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Save water and cut back on the grass.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm seeing a lot more anti-lawn messaging recently, so that's good.

My local gardening group had a tiff over it with the resident chud arguing "I do what I want" despite most people pointing out that we're in a drought. Figured they would be the lawn holdouts. It's going to get to the point where you can note the bootlickers by their lawns.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.