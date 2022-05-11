 Skip to content
(Harvard Crimson)   Researchers at Harvard would like to remind us that Duke sucks   (thecrimson.com) divider line
5
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next comes the part where somebody goes back over her college papers, and almost certainly her application and discovers that, to nobody's surprise, this is not the first time she has committed plagiarism.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One more reason to hire a state school grad over the Ivy League
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There can't be more than six topics ever used in a commencement address.  How could there not be plagiarism.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I got my commencement speech off Stack Overflow, "Let ye who is without Stack Overflow toss the first exception. And low will I ever spend the rest of my days on Fark finding different ways to bring up COBOL to the masses. For the cup hath run dry on Java thanks to Larry wanting another boat for his bathtub."
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oliver Twisted: There can't be more than six topics ever used in a commencement address.  How could there not be plagiarism.


I dunno. I believie my footprints in the sand speech was innovative.
 
