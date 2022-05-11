 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Aztec Camera, Roxy Music, Original Mirrors, and The Dream Syndicate. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #341. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello fellow townspeople
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone fancy some Japanese punk?
Otoboke Beaver おとぼけビ～バ～ - I don't want to die alone (孤独死こわい) [Official Music Video]
Youtube gTcpcTa1nJY

Got the album at the weekend and it's totally bonkers.
18 tracks & it doesn't even break the 25 minute mark.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello fellow townspeople


Hello, I've got my pitchfork and torch on the ready, who are we gonna pester today?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!

Present but so tired that I may fall asleep. I'm fighting though.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello fellow townspeople

Hello, I've got my pitchfork and torch on the ready, who are we gonna pester today?


Wait, we're doing an angry mob today? But I just took my shoes off!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello fellow townspeople

Hello, I've got my pitchfork and torch on the ready, who are we gonna pester today?

Wait, we're doing an angry mob today? But I just took my shoes off!


Hippie mob I can do.

lol thank Pista, everytime I hear "townspeople" I think of Young Frankenstein...

Young Frankenstein Riot
Youtube Zw5pmDgWMaU
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Will we get to hear this today?
Chuck E. Cheese - SNL
Youtube pqDlRNQtsTc
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello fellow townspeople

Hello, I've got my pitchfork and torch on the ready, who are we gonna pester today?

Wait, we're doing an angry mob today? But I just took my shoes off!

Hippie mob I can do.

lol thank Pista, everytime I hear "townspeople" I think of Young Frankenstein...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zw5pmDgWMaU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


One of my favourite movies.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Will we get to hear this today?
[YouTube video: Chuck E. Cheese - SNL]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/i've got an in with the dj
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sadly, it was just announced that Bunnymen will NOT be at Cruel World this year. BOOOOOOOOO!

But YEAAAAAAAAA for pastFORWARD.
 
