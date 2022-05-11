 Skip to content
(CNN)   Evergreen headline: "US airline passengers aren't happy". Next up: how do Americans feel about cable companies?   (cnn.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
J.D. Power? The smell of truth is far away and against the wind.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: J.D. Power? The smell of truth is far away and against the wind.


DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Or how do Cable Companies feel about their customers?

Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No real complaints about Comcast.  There's 1 weird trick to getting good cable internet service.  Once you figure it out, the headaches go away and life is good.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You are the idiots who decided you wanted to be able to fly from bumblefark to orlando for 89 dollars a way.

Don't biatch at those of us who will pay 10s of dollars more in many cases, and actually enjoy flying.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me that the DMV has a low rating for customer service!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember People Express?  You had to change planes in Newark, and no jetway, you had to board on the tarmac.
 
