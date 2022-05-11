 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   See? There*were* WMDs in Iraq after all. The same ones the USA sold to Iraq in the 80s, and evidently the ones which are responsible for Gulf War Syndrome   (bbc.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desert Storm was in 1991, revisionisthistorymitter

The WMD excuse for Gulf War II is still a lie.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governments were just hoping these Vets would die so they didn't have to care for them.

It's a f*cking disgrace.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We had the receipts" to quote a comedian that skipped my mind right now.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I still believe Bush ran on that WMD thing to obviously bomb someone so he could be a cowboy, but because he also knew what we sold them (illegally).
 
the_rhino
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: "We had the receipts" to quote a comedian that skipped my mind right now.


IT WAS MOONEY!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only took 30 years to diagnose Gulf War Syndrome, which should have been obvious from the start.

Lesson for everyone: NEVER JOIN THE MILITARY.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: I still believe Bush ran on that WMD thing to obviously bomb someone so he could be a cowboy, but because he also knew what we sold them (illegally).


"It's a slam dunk."
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just for any rightwing trolls who still support the Iraq War....

Everyone knows Iraq had WMDs in the 80s. Bush II was claiming that Iraq was still making them in the 2000s. Which was plainly false. And since such weapons only have a shelf life of about 18 months, any old stocks from the 80s would've been militarily useless for Saddam by 2003.

Every expert knew that. The only people who didn't were the ignorant Trumpers Bush supporters, who thrive on their stupidity.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Desert Storm was in 1991, revisionisthistorymitter

The WMD excuse for Gulf War II is still a lie.


Technically, there were WMDs in Iraq. They were just pre-GW1 and badly degraded, so they wouldn't have been effective. It was reported a few years ago that there were "over 5000" found in Iraq after the invasion, although I suspect that reported number is a mistake, because the number when I was in Iraq in 2006 was just over 500 and I doubt we found that many after that. These were weapons that Saddam Hussein had claimed to have destroyed but didn't.

What wasn't found in Iraq was any active chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons development program.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like it was the Germans who were largely responsible for Iraq's chemical weapons

Project 922 was the codename for Iraq's third and most successful attempt at producing chemical and biological weapons. Within three years (1978-1981), Project 922 had gone from concept to production for first generation Iraqi chemical weapons (mustard agent). By 1984, Iraq started producing its first nerve agents, Tabun and Sarin. In 1986, a five-year plan was drawn up that ultimately led to biological weapons production. By 1988, Iraq had produced VX. The program reached its zenith in the late 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War. From August 1983 to July 1988 Iran was subjected to extensive Iraqi chemical attacks. Between 1981 and 1991, Iraq produced over 3,857 tons of CW agents.[citation needed]
As part of Project 922, German firms helped build Iraqi chemical weapons facilities such as laboratories, bunkers, an administrative building, and first production buildings in the early 1980s under the cover of a pesticide plant. Other German firms sent 1,027 tons of precursors of mustard gas, sarin, tabun, and tear gasses in all. This work allowed Iraq to produce 150 tons of mustard agent and 60 tons of Tabun in 1983 and 1984 respectively, continuing throughout the decade. All told, 52% of Iraq's international chemical weapon equipment was of German origin. One of the contributions was a £14m chlorine plant known as "Falluja 2", built by Uhde Ltd, then a UK subsidiary of German chemical company Hoechst AG;[4] the plant was given financial guarantees by the UK's Export Credits Guarantee Department despite official UK recognition of a "strong possibility" the plant would be used to make mustard gas.[5] The guarantees led to UK government payment of £300,000 to Uhde in 1990 after completion of the plant was interrupted by the first Gulf War.[5] In 1994 and 1996 three people were convicted in Germany of export offenses.[6]
 
guinsu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


Don't ever forget, Trump is absolutely a criminal, but Bush is a war criminal
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


and you'll note, not one person in that administration is in jail for it, nor even got fired for it.

and people think trump and his cronies are in trouble?
 
