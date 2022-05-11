 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Russia's air force outnumbers the Ukrainian one 15-1, and the Russian jets are\ newer and have better tech. So why can't Russia gain control over the skies over Ukraine? Short answer? If you can't supply your tanks you also can't supply your planes   (npr.org) divider line
16
    More: Fail, Natural gas, Russia, Russia's air force, Rap-folk band Kalush Orchestra, military experts' earlier predictions, Pipeline transport, Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator, Petroleum  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 1:44 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.


Parts, mechanics, fuel, munitions.

A shortage of any one of these turns jets in to expensive paperweights.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.


Or munitions. They've been running low on those since the first two weeks. Kind of silly to send up planes that literally can't hit anything because they got nuth'un to strap on or fill their magazines.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: oldernell: Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.

Or munitions. They've been running low on those since the first two weeks. Kind of silly to send up planes that literally can't hit anything because they got nuth'un to strap on or fill their magazines.


Joke's on you.
They can still hit the ground.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: oldernell: Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.

Or munitions. They've been running low on those since the first two weeks. Kind of silly to send up planes that literally can't hit anything because they got nuth'un to strap on or fill their magazines.


Fly around in circles over enemy troops, and hope the parts falling off hit someone in the head.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldernell: Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.


**Nods approvingly**
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And lots of Russian jet and engine parts were made in Ukraine and IIRC they quit exporting in 2014 for some reason.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ever see a rusted out chevy sitting under a bridge, up on milk crates, with all four wheels, both doors, and the motor missing?

Now picture that a hundred times over, with wings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Might help if they didn't hawk all the parts on the black market for booze.
 
Resin33
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So no real answer. TFA mentions they had no problem flying over Syria, and that wasn't very long ago. It seems flying over Ukraine would be less of a logistical problem than flying over Syria.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Ever see a rusted out chevy sitting under a bridge, up on milk crates, with all four wheels, both doors, and the motor missing?

Now picture that a hundred times over, with wings.


Except someone stripped the wings off and sold them to a scrap metal yard for a few hundred rubles.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: oldernell: Jets require a lot of maintenance. If you don't have the parts they won't fly very long.

Or munitions. They've been running low on those since the first two weeks. Kind of silly to send up planes that literally can't hit anything because they got nuth'un to strap on or fill their magazines.

Joke's on you.
They can still hit the ground.


Russia's "Divine Wind" would smell like beet and vodka farts.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resin33: So no real answer. TFA mentions they had no problem flying over Syria, and that wasn't very long ago. It seems flying over Ukraine would be less of a logistical problem than flying over Syria.


There was no AA or hostile aircraft in Syria.  They also didn't deploy that many aircraft to Syria.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


When your wreckage ends up as a museum exhibit during the war you know somethings gone terrible wrong.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Better tech? Sure, civilian GPS units...
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't forget the most important thing - you need pilots.

Training is questionable as they don't seem to know what to do but shoot at static targets on the ground. UKR has mobile AA firepower which is keeping whatever planes are still flying in the hanger.

About 10% of their SU34s have been shot out of the sky and you have to assume they were flying their best planes with their worst pilots.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.