 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Intruder slept in bed at home. Chairs, porridge unmolested   (wtae.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, 35-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER SHERRICK, Washington County, Pennsylvania, Best Deal, Calumet-Norvelt, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirty-five isn't a deal-breaker. Still, I'd have to see a full face and torso image of the suspect to understand whether this was an outrage or a --- how shall I put this discreetly? --- lost opportunity.
 
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he needs mental health help.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burglary seems harsh as a charge for something that's pretty objectively just trespassing with no property damage.  That wouldn't, strictly speaking, even be felony trespassing in a lot of places, you'd just be slapped with a fine or restraining order and directed to fark all the way off in legalese.

I wonder if he actually did something else TFA isn't mentioning or if this is just the cops arbitrarily farking with homeless people for the pure enjoyment of the cruelty of it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he slept at home how was he intruding?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Burglary seems harsh as a charge for something that's pretty objectively just trespassing with no property damage.  That wouldn't, strictly speaking, even be felony trespassing in a lot of places, you'd just be slapped with a fine or restraining order and directed to fark all the way off in legalese.

I wonder if he actually did something else TFA isn't mentioning or if this is just the cops arbitrarily farking with homeless people for the pure enjoyment of the cruelty of it.


Some jurisdictions might have a different name for it but burglary is the common name for entering a building to do something illegal.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Burglary seems harsh as a charge for something that's pretty objectively just trespassing with no property damage.  That wouldn't, strictly speaking, even be felony trespassing in a lot of places, you'd just be slapped with a fine or restraining order and directed to fark all the way off in legalese.

I wonder if he actually did something else TFA isn't mentioning or if this is just the cops arbitrarily farking with homeless people for the pure enjoyment of the cruelty of it.


He offered the cops $400,000.00 as a bribe...he also has an unfinished pretrial diversion program from 2016 for impaired driving... probably "impairment" figured prominently in this episode also.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
State police said Sherrick had slept in the bed with evidence showing the bed was disheveled with Sherrick's wallet and Government-issued ID and phone charger on the bedroom nightstand.
Police said Sherrick was confronted by the homeowners who found him on their porch.
Police said, after being taken into custody, Sherrick admitted to being in the house and tried to bribe troopers with money to let him go free.
Sherrick faces a preliminary hearing later this month.

While cops are often dix, this dude doesn't sound like a case of harassing a homeless person. He was all up in there like Motel 6 and tried to bribe the cops lol. If he was only just passed out of the porch, he probably would've simply gotten a "fark off and don't come back."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I confess.  I also slept in bed at home.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: He offered the cops $400,000.00 as a bribe...he also has an unfinished pretrial diversion program from 2016 for impaired driving... probably "impairment" figured prominently in this episode also.


If he actually had 400k$ on him and was still squatting... yeah, I guess throwing the book at him is probably fairly appropriate.

And also this has to be some sort of longer-running conflict with the homeowners if he's got that kind of money laying around and wasn't just in a damned hotel or something.  That's almost two decades of income for a typical working-class person.

... if he did not actually have the money and was just mouthing off I would suspect the "homeless guy" theory is closer to the mark.  Like, that's not a wise decision in the context of the situation but there's an ocean's width of ill intent between that and being charged as a burglar.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.