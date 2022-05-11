 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Remember that story a week or so back about the two women who were refugees from Yugoslavia two decades back, who have been searching for a Minnesota stranger they met on the plane who gave them money and hope? Well here's some good news   (mprnews.org) divider line
8
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"When the sisters pictures popped up on the Zoom video I just went crazy," Peck told MPR News host Tom Crann of the recent reunion. "I was like 'Hi, pretty ladies!'

Jeez, my eyes are irritated. Must be pollen hitting the air.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Minnesota Stranger is when you put your hand in ice water for 2 minutes and then masturbate.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in my office, crying like a baby right now.

Rapmaster2000: The Minnesota Stranger is when you put your hand in ice water for 2 minutes and then masturbate.

...and I'm done.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, that's awesome.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goddamned dust
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Recognized each other from pornhub videos?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No snark, that's just awesome.  Good for everyone involved.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Minnesota Stranger is when you put your hand in ice water for 2 minutes and then masturbate.


This is one of the reasons I love Fark!
/also what a great story!!
 
