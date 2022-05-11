 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Devil Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1773 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 2:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's at least three kinds of nope.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

falkone32: That's at least three kinds of nope.


That's at least two years old.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

falkone32: That's at least three kinds of nope.


Don't be a wimp. Maybe it has candy.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I turned it upside-down and thought: "That shark has boobs."

I guess I'm just more inclined to see boobs than the face of Satan.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow a Facebook post from 2015!
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin Azteriel says that he only has one good side. Otherwise he looks quite like a devilfish.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I turned it upside-down and thought: "That shark has boobs."

I guess I'm just more inclined to see boobs than the face of Satan.


Funny, I was thinking "Wow, that shark is ripped!"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger pentagram.
 
dark side of the moon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
imashark:

Username checks out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I prefer footage of lemurs run backwards so they look like tiny dinosaurs.

/stolen from a thread earlier today
 
peachpicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait until some of you whiny It-hurts-to-see-something-more-than-once-on-the-internet twits find out how old some of the pictures in books are...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

falkone32: That's at least three kinds of nope.


"Twitter", "a Twitter link on Fark", um, what's the third?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I turned it upside-down and thought: "That shark has boobs."

I guess I'm just more inclined to see boobs than the face of Satan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody Here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Syfy sees this, squats, and tries to squeeze out a new original movie script.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Wait until some of you whiny It-hurts-to-see-something-more-than-once-on-the-internet twits find out how old some of the pictures in books are...



I think they're the same people posting memes from 10 years ago...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.