(The Smoking Gun)   Florida woman responds to fowl excrement with foul excrement   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds chickenshiat
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gazunda bookmark...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peereet.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was piss-poor judgment on her part, on the other hand, kinda kinky
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Ah, meth.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Sounds chickenshiat


Piss on, piss off!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her defense, chicken shiat smells pretty bad. On the other hand, a bucket of piss collecting in your bathroom probably doesn't smell like roses.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this woman did it again?
Way to go mods...
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sad that it's the same article, I was hoping she managed to save up a new fresh bucket since yesterday. So I'll just repost this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote the Simpsons, "have you always been a woman?".
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a sheriff's deputy who added that, "the victim was wet when we arrived and smelled of urine."

Or, in Florida, any given weeknight.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 . . .  went inside and got a bucket of pee from her bathroom  . . .

Ummmm.  Why did she have a bucket of pee handy?  Was her toilet clogged?  How long does it take to fill a bucket of pee?  I figure if I peed in a bucket instead of a toilet, it would take many days to fill, but evaporation would eventually overtake my efforts and the bucket would never completely fill, just get more vile.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news is so exciting
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  went inside and got a bucket of pee from her bathroom  . . .

Ummmm.  Why did she have a bucket of pee handy?


Emergencies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
proton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it took the cops to get there.  Standing around with that dudes piss all over must have been nasty.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, the bucket of pee, like everyone keeps in the bathroom. Wouldn't want to waste it.
 
