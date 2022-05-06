 Skip to content
(The Daily Commercial)   Teachers probably shouldn't run a religious cult and trying to force your kids to astrally project in class. But it's OK, his partner was a guidance counselor caught sexting a student and oh god it just gets worse   (dailycommercial.com) divider line
9
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It also says Fielder - who, as a school employee, is a mandatory abuse reporter - knew about the messages between the student and Finelli and deleted them.

Eh, just run for Congress with an R next to your name.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Way to keep it a secret kids.  Sheesh.
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That article had me going "the fark?..." more times than I can count.
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here we go again.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ohhh.... Leesburg, Florida....

/was going to pop a gasket if this was in Loudon County, VA
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The headline? Yikes.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1. Doing weird is not the same as doing harm.

B. Telling a student in a school office to pretend he's really somewhere else like telling a dog to lick his ballsack.

III. But way to bury the "Hardcore Jesusian Woo-Woo Nutball" part of "a religious cult".
 
hunh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My theory...bad micianship damages the brain...it's disporptionally the band teacher.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: 1. Doing weird is not the same as doing harm.

B. Telling a student in a school office to pretend he's really somewhere else like telling a dog to lick his ballsack.

III. But way to bury the "Hardcore Jesusian Woo-Woo Nutball" part of "a religious cult".


i get the feeling this religious cult is purchased in board game stores.
 
