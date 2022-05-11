 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Prince Albert is paying his wife $12 million a year to stay with him, help him develop more "in a can" jokes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Marriage, troubled relationship of Prince Albert of Monaco, former Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock, happiness of the marriage, past year, French gossip magazine, subject of speculation, bizarre turn  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a can" is so yesterday. He needs to get with the times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good for her, I guess
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If my math is correct, that's 92 porn stars and one slightly-better-than-base-model Ford Mustang.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "In a can" is so yesterday. He needs to get with the times.

[Fark user image 425x281]


Different strokes for different folks and whatnot, but I can't for the life of me ever even entertain the thought that I would want to pierce my hog.  I'm sure there's penile-peircing scientists out there, but I can't help but feel that a boner would rip and tear...
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who cares? I would stay with a dude officially to be a princess and have 12 million a year. Cheat as much as you want, I do not give a rip.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Squid_for_Brains: "In a can" is so yesterday. He needs to get with the times.

[Fark user image 425x281]

Different strokes for different folks and whatnot, but I can't for the life of me ever even entertain the thought that I would want to pierce my hog.  I'm sure there's penile-peircing scientists out there, but I can't help but feel that a boner would rip and tear...


krain.comView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'It cost me 16 million & my titles to hush up my "indiscretions".
You got a bargain, mate.'
 
the_rhino
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: the_rhino: Squid_for_Brains: "In a can" is so yesterday. He needs to get with the times.

[Fark user image 425x281]

Different strokes for different folks and whatnot, but I can't for the life of me ever even entertain the thought that I would want to pierce my hog.  I'm sure there's penile-peircing scientists out there, but I can't help but feel that a boner would rip and tear...

[krain.com image 309x259]


Hah, imagine if it split the other way and you ended up pissing in your own face

/again, different strokes for different folks since I'm sure someone out there would be into that
//NTTAWWT
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ace in your face: Who cares? I would stay with a dude officially to be a princess and have 12 million a year. Cheat as much as you want, I do not give a rip.


As a straight man, I probably would, too.
 
