Not News: Nursing home residents make stunningly realistic baby dolls. News: People complaining about the dolls being racist. Fark: Oh, come on, how bad could it... ooooh no
45
45 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...

*turns and walks out to get a drink*
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yikes!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WOW.

/Who thought it was a good idea to make that?
//And who thought it was a good idea to take a picture of it?
///And who thought it was a good idea to post that picture somewhere public?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the everloving f*ck
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, at least they'll all be dead soon.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These headlines are always overly dramatic...

clicks link...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: WOW.

/Who thought it was a good idea to make that?
//And who thought it was a good idea to take a picture of it?
///And who thought it was a good idea to post that picture somewhere public?


Racists.
 
Philibuster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp.  That's enough news for today.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to dust off this old fave:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus christ.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Accurate headline.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah that's... Not a good look.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Um. Wow. I don't know what I was expecting but it wasn't that.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel like it's racist, to assume this is about race. Am I missing a part of the story?

Maybe somebody just wants a baby monkey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Bootleg: WOW.

/Who thought it was a good idea to make that?
//And who thought it was a good idea to take a picture of it?
///And who thought it was a good idea to post that picture somewhere public?

Racists.


Yep. They're racists so they lack self-objectivity. They probably thought everyone would get their "joke".
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh JFC...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haha! So funny! It's okay cause they made a pig baby too! Don't you get it? Lol black people amiright?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, at least they'll all be dead soon.

On the insides they already are........
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is ... how do .... what in the .... ???
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm a gonna favorite every WTF post in this thread.

I strongly suggest you do the same.

Because, seriously.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

and it's only 11:28 AM....
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey dollmakers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What in the holy f*ck.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And here's the well-placed ad I got:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be any better if the dolls stood up and started singing, "Daydream Believer".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No lie - I physically recoiled from my computer screen.

Like Ice Cube and Chris Tucker doing a 'Daaaayum!"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So... have they never seen a black baby, or when they see a black baby, this is what it looks like to them?
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: No lie - I physically recoiled from my computer screen.

Like Ice Cube and Chris Tucker doing a 'Daaaayum!"


That's enough virtue signaling for you today, please log off
 
Valter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: And here's the well-placed ad I got:
[Fark user image 346x750]


The future of AI. Intentional offensiveness.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: I feel like it's racist, to assume this is about race. Am I missing a part of the story?

Maybe somebody just wants a baby monkey!

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Ape*
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Missing:
stage.tacobueno.comView Full Size

womenfitness.netView Full Size
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: I feel like it's racist, to assume this is about race. Am I missing a part of the story?

Maybe somebody just wants a baby monkey!

[Fark user image 850x850]


Since it's fair to assume that most (if not all) of the residents grew up segregated, it's not much of a stretch.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It wouldn't be any better if the dolls stood up and started singing, "Daydream Believer".


You. I like you.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: These headlines are always overly dramatic...

clicks link...

[c.tenor.com image 220x208]


Staff should just smother the racist old farks >.>
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey what's going on in this story....OH LAWD.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see most of the WTF memes have been posted... I'll just add another to round out the list

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're monkeys. Have you never seen a chimp? Where da white chimpanzees at? Mind if we dance with your dates?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

