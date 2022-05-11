 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Parent of the year finds a theft-proof parking spot   (97x.com) divider line
    Dumbass, English-language films, Tuesday night, high rate of speed, Eastern Avenue, eyewitness reports, vehicle's tail end, westbound lane, driver's whereabouts unknown  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Romanian judge gives 7.5/10.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great, now my phone has popup cancer.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the driver assisted three children from the vehicle, who were taken away by ambulance. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Guy pulls injured children from the car then runs away. Must have been Batman.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
3 children in the vehicle... hey, I think I see what might have caused the crash!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Excellent parental strategy. Get the kids taken care of, go home and sober up/dispose of the drugs, and then when the cops come, say that you hit a deer that jumped out in front of you!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The crash happened at 7.30 the previous night and no one has run the VIN through the DMV yet?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whew... one less Chevy on the road
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Excellent parental strategy. Get the kids taken care of, go home and sober up/dispose of the drugs, and then when the cops come, say that you hit a deer that jumped out in front of you!


That kind of thinking could make you AG in a bright red state one day.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The crash happened at 7.30 the previous night and no one has run the VIN through the DMV yet?


Have patience.  They're still in line at the DMV to run the VIN.  Should be their turn next week.
 
