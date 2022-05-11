 Skip to content
Canadians are such prudes
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a guess, these are probably Chinese imports.  Much like hipsters getting Kanji symbol tattoos that they don't actually understand, people (usually younger people) in China (and Japan for that matter) often like wearing clothing with English words on them, regardless of the meaning of those words, which often don't make much sense in the best case, and sometimes are rude or explicit in the worst.  That something like this doesn't really surprise me in this context.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't like chickens?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even noon and I'm seeing horrible things.

What's going to happen tonight?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just find that so funny.  Both the fact that it happened and the intensity of the outrage arising.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's b/c it wasn't in French, too?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your 8 year old can't wear clothing proclaiming their love if daddy's cock - read the article, that was an Amazon item - how is daddy supposed to know?

Obviously this is completely acceptable and the vendors shouldn't be permanently banned from the online market place for this.  /s
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: It's b/c it wasn't in French, too?


J'adore le coq

/ Non, non! J'adore la chatte!
// merde...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
then don't buy it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, rightwingers...Let the market decide.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, that first pic made me actually laugh out loud.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C**k-loving little people all over Canada are up in arms.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: As a guess, these are probably Chinese imports.  Much like hipsters getting Kanji symbol tattoos that they don't actually understand, people (usually younger people) in China (and Japan for that matter) often like wearing clothing with English words on them, regardless of the meaning of those words, which often don't make much sense in the best case, and sometimes are rude or explicit in the worst.  That something like this doesn't really surprise me in this context.


Totally Not Safe For Work
Do not click this at work
If you click this at work do not crank the volume all the way up
You have been warned
Fuck you in the ass (commercial)
Youtube Nr_bizbxTiU
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All the cock you love!  That's today on 'The French Chef'!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/If you didn't read that in her voice, we can't be friends!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: It's not even noon and I'm seeing horrible things.

What's going to happen tonight?


Chimpanzee Babydolls in I Heart Cock Onesies.
Bank on it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ❤ Cank?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Trocadero: It's b/c it wasn't in French, too?

J'adore le coq

/ Non, non! J'adore la chatte!
// merde...


See, then you can just take a Sharpie and add "au vin" at the end, and your kid is a gourmet cook.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I ❤ Cank?

[Fark user image 225x225]


Why would someone voluntarily put those shoes on in that condition?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "All the cock you love!  That's today on 'The French Chef'!"
[Fark user image image 425x239]
/If you didn't read that in her voice, we can't be friends!


My family used to watch her on PBS when I was a kid. I literally can't say or think the word "juices" except in her voice. 😄
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should buy this shirt because I love cask, too!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Trocadero: It's b/c it wasn't in French, too?

J'adore le coq

/ Non, non! J'adore la chatte!
// merde...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I should buy this shirt because I love cask, too!
[Fark user image 425x230]
[Fark user image 425x96]


One Tun is a firkin lot of wine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I should buy this shirt because I love cask, too!
[Fark user image 425x230]
[Fark user image 425x96]

One Tun is a firkin lot of wine.


It's almost a shipload!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: gopher321: I ❤ Cank?

[Fark user image 225x225]

Why would someone voluntarily put those shoes on in that condition?


Because, shockingly, there is a huge number of people that are oblivious to their lack of sexiness.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeeeeeeeah, that's the final straw for me with this 21st century biz.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Smell y'all, later!
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what will my midget slaves wear now?!

/they're consenting
//unionized too
///consenting members
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if a child was even modelling them, or just a generic shirt/dress that the different prints got photoshopped onto. Good chance the clothes are print to order, the designs are algorithm selected, and they might not even physically exist.
 
SusanY
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if AI is involved.

T shirts printed by someone who doesn't know English, bearing English slogans generated by a computer program, that has been trained by Internet trolls clicking on stuff.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Psychopusher: As a guess, these are probably Chinese imports.  Much like hipsters getting Kanji symbol tattoos that they don't actually understand, people (usually younger people) in China (and Japan for that matter) often like wearing clothing with English words on them, regardless of the meaning of those words, which often don't make much sense in the best case, and sometimes are rude or explicit in the worst.  That something like this doesn't really surprise me in this context.

Totally Not Safe For Work
Do not click this at work
If you click this at work do not crank the volume all the way up
You have been warned
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nr_bizbxTiU]


Fark sake the lyrics are "I wanna fark you like an animal!"

Don't disrespect the Nine Inch Nails like that!
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "All the cock you love!  That's today on 'The French Chef'!"
[Fark user image image 425x239]
/If you didn't read that in her voice, we can't be friends!


I don't love Vin's cock
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These kids clearly just love the CMYK color model.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: As a guess, these are probably Chinese imports.  Much like hipsters getting Kanji symbol tattoos that they don't actually understand, people (usually younger people) in China (and Japan for that matter) often like wearing clothing with English words on them, regardless of the meaning of those words, which often don't make much sense in the best case, and sometimes are rude or explicit in the worst.  That something like this doesn't really surprise me in this context.


CSB: A friend of mine lived in Japan and taught English for a few years. She confirmed that many kids like wearing English words and phrases the way people here love getting tattoos of the Chinese symbols for "lemon chicken" or whatever.

One day a young girl showed up with a shirt that just said whore.  She took the girl aside and politely told her the meaning. The girl shrieked, and ran right out of the school crying. She wasn't in school for the rest of the week.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I should buy this shirt because I love cask, too!
[Fark user image image 425x230]
[Fark user image image 425x96]


It's clear your butt can take a lot of firkin
 
SusanY
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
P.s. I already knew un phoque was French for a seal, but only having heard it in spoken French I would have spelled it ... differently.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I wonder if a child was even modelling them, or just a generic shirt/dress that the different prints got photoshopped onto. Good chance the clothes are print to order, the designs are algorithm selected, and they might not even physically exist.


Yup, all that stuff is automated.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Okay, that first pic made me actually laugh out loud.


Same, maybe I'm awful but I'm still laughing minutes later.

(agreed it's likely some Chinese import, anyone who has been on the internet ever knows these are all over Asia, with the wearers very likely having no clue the text is lewd)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SusanY: P.s. I already knew un phoque was French for a seal, but only having heard it in spoken French I would have spelled it ... differently.


Oh, it's better than that. I once heard a sentence like "Je voudrais donner à manger au phoque" (I want to feed the seal). Since "au" is pronounced a lot like "oh," I laughed for hours.

/ je suis parfois ennuyeux, mais je suis facilement amusé
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Trocadero: It's b/c it wasn't in French, too?

J'adore le coq

/ Non, non! J'adore la chatte!
// merde...


Veux-tu prendre mon coq pour un phoque?

I learned that on Speaker's Corner.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Canadians can be quite, er, Canadian about such things.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [img.ifunny.co image 640x601]


Thank you.  I just sent that to my wife and earned a few points against whatever I do wrong next.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: As a guess, these are probably Chinese imports.  Much like hipsters getting Kanji symbol tattoos that they don't actually understand, people (usually younger people) in China (and Japan for that matter) often like wearing clothing with English words on them, regardless of the meaning of those words, which often don't make much sense in the best case, and sometimes are rude or explicit in the worst.  That something like this doesn't really surprise me in this context.


There use to be a site with "great" examples of that from japan, have not visited in a decade, lets see if it is still there... Engrish.com  seems to still be there, but my phone is giving security warnings.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BTW, who doesn't like cock?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This isn't new. I'm sure this made Fark in 2013.  https://www.google.com/amp/s/singularityhub.com/2013/03/20/keep-calm-and-rape-a-lot-t-shirts-show-automation-growing-pains/%3Famp%3D1
 
SusanY
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also: vast numbers of people will have looked at this clothing ad in order to be outraged by it ... possibly causing some AI to incorrectly infer that this is an article lots of people want to buy.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I wonder if a child was even modelling them, or just a generic shirt/dress that the different prints got photoshopped onto. Good chance the clothes are print to order, the designs are algorithm selected, and they might not even physically exist.


Or Amazon is just selling an NFT of the clothes.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Madman drummers bummers: Trocadero: It's b/c it wasn't in French, too?

J'adore le coq

/ Non, non! J'adore la chatte!
// merde...

[Fark user image image 687x387]


Fark user imageView Full Size

You can buy the sweatshirts / hoodies / t-shirts over here
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: C'mon, rightwingers...Let the market decide.


Isn't that what happened?
 
