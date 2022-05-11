 Skip to content
(YouTube)   ZeFrank blows the lid off the platypus conspiracy   (youtube.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw a backwards beaver once at this gentleman's club...
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I saw a backwards beaver once at this gentleman's club...


"Now you know it isn't true."
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
did not watch the video so here's this postcard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP platypus man.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
" The platypus is simply proof that God does drugs."

RIP, Robin Williams.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw this on my YT feed the other day. ZeFrank is a funny farker.

Johnson: did not watch the video so here's this postcard
[Fark user image 850x581]


You must be local.

mcreadyblue: [Fark user image 370x278]

RIP platypus man.


Another funny farker, gone way too soon.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Platypus - the creature that is an argument against both evolution and intelligent design.

d3qdvvkm3r2z1i.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His ostrich mating song is one of my favorites. My wife doesn't like it so much, but I still sing it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: " The platypus is simply proof that God does drugs."

RIP, Robin Williams.


No disrespect to Robin Williams, but a platypus is proof God shops at ikea and is creative enough to do something with all the leftover parts.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: xxBirdMadGirlxx: " The platypus is simply proof that God does drugs."

RIP, Robin Williams.

No disrespect to Robin Williams, but a platypus is proof God shops at ikea and is creative enough to do something with all the leftover parts.


Por que no los dos?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That was good. Thanks for the quick laugh, Subby!
 
