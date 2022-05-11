 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   In a bid to cut down on drunken tourists "All inclusive" holidays on Spain's Balearic Islands will now limit alcoholic drinks to six per day, 3 for lunch and 3 for dinner. So that's a BYOB breakfast then   (independent.ie) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like an effort to cut down on tourists, drunken or not.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Monty Python at Hollywood Bowl -- The holiday
Youtube vQODVsl5pFY
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

offacue: Sounds more like an effort to cut down on tourists, drunken or not.


Sounds more like an effort to cut down on costs... uh, drunken or not.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Other details of the new tourism law include no new hotels being built for four years; improving tourism sustainability; the modernisation of pre-existing hotels and resorts; and an end to free bars, happy hours and drinks deal on the islands."

Damn they really are sick of drunken tourists.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
May as well put up a "No Brits" sign.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

offacue: Sounds more like an effort to cut down on tourists, drunken or not.


I'm thinking it's more about their bottom line
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Spain getting back at the Irish and the Quinta Brigada

Christy Moore - Viva la Quinta Brigada. Live at Barrowland Glasgow
Youtube xQbXO828Vio
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm fine with that:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: offacue: Sounds more like an effort to cut down on tourists, drunken or not.

Sounds more like an effort to cut down on costs... uh, drunken or not.


Damn It!
 
the_massive_a55hole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Greek tour operators right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can't drink all day if you dont get started in the morning.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just six?
Life, uh, finds a way.....

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
By "drunken tourists" they mean "British tourists".  British tourists are why this rule has been enacted.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's Spain getting back at the Irish and the Quinta Brigada

[YouTube video: Christy Moore - Viva la Quinta Brigada. Live at Barrowland Glasgow]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
6 drinks a day at an all inclusive? Given the other new rules in the article, better drop the price or be prepared for a drop in reservations.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: By "drunken tourists" they mean "British tourists".  British tourists are why this rule has been enacted.


Fark user imageView Full Size


just sayin...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gonna need more than that for British hot

eturbonews.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA:

''We took Coke, Ecstasy, MDMA, the usual' - the Irish ravers who party for days on end in Ibiza'

Umm. Okay.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blodyholy: FTA:

''We took Coke, Ecstasy, MDMA, the usual' - the Irish ravers who party for days on end in Ibiza'

Umm. Okay.


How else are you going to show Avicii that you are cool?
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: 6 drinks a day at an all inclusive? Given the other new rules in the article, better drop the price or be prepared for a drop in reservations.


That might be the idea. At some point, the infrastructure of a destination can no longer handle the number of tourists if it increases every year. And the obnoxious types of tourists (drunk tourists are not by definition obnoxious, but obnoxious tourists are almost always drunk) drive a feedback loop as they spread word of flat-rate consequence free partying.

I love to get blitzed as much as the next person, but there are places I will not be going back to because it was clear it was a known destination for certain pockets of society who are proud how about how poorly they handle getting blotto. If the clientele is ballooning, AND increasingly skews towards the folks who can't handle the merchandise, you gotta put the jar away to reset the clientele, and build up your infrastructure accordingly. A drop of in reservations is part of the plan.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Might as well just vacation in North Korea, funbusters!
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: blodyholy: FTA:

''We took Coke, Ecstasy, MDMA, the usual' - the Irish ravers who party for days on end in Ibiza'

Umm. Okay.

How else are you going to show Avicii that you are cool?


I mean, his ghost might appreciate it.
 
