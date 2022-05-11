 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   To be fair, they were both created with binary support in mind   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Running, United States, Amateur Athletic Union, Marathon, running joke, governing body, Road running, civil rights law  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 12:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's good to that those ladies found other work.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"No man-made sporting bra can touch it."

That is a great ad line.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 466x600]

It's good to seethat those ladies found other work.

/ curse my T-rex arms
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was, until Lindahl's husband came down the stairs with a jockstrap pulled around his chest, presenting the women with their "jock bra".

According to Smith, "it was the lightbulb moment". She sewed two jockstraps together and the first Jogbra prototype was born.


Wow, so the idea for the sports bra came from the inventor's husband making a stupid joke with his jockstrap. Dumb guy humor lands a major win for women everywhere!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're overpriced because they're for women.  If it was a male specific product, it would only be a $4.5Bn industry
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: They're overpriced because they're for women.  If it was a male specific product, it would only be a $4.5Bn industry


Not if males have breasts...
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, it's nice to read a story of entrepreneurs, with a great startup, who don't end-up as billionaires, and have the story not framed as a failure.

I'm sure the fact all the entrepreneurs were women is a coincidence. Totally.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.