(BBC-US)   Historic stolen compass finds the direction home   (bbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one, Subby.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can never figure those things out. I following the arrow and end up in Canada.
 
alitaki
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the British seem to like it when stolen artifacts of theirs are returned to them.

Interesting.

***Greece and Egypt have entered the chat***
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh and I'm wasted and I can't find my way home.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's an expensive piece of brass.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I can never figure those things out. I following the arrow and end up in Canada.


so, it's working. stay out of canada.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I watch vids of dudes that solo sail stuff like single masted sloops - I wonder how much adding the mizzen mast ups the difficulty there. I realize it's mostly a stability thing, so maybe it doesn't significantly add to the work overhead. Fark is a repository of weird experts so maybe someone knows, heh.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I can never figure those things out. I following the arrow and end up in Canada.


I bought a compass for a Christmas or birthday gift for my little brother when we were kids, we eventually noticed it pointed the wrong way. You'd had ended up in Antarctica with it.

It was not a high end compass but it was not a toy, thankfully he was too young to go hiking in the wilds like he started doing when he got older.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have some old compasses but not that old.  I love them.  They are the best hiking tool.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Were any bears involved?

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
