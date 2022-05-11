 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ferdinand Marcos Jr., new president of the Phillipines, asks his citizens to not judge him by the criminal actions of his father, but by his own criminal actions   (cnn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging him by his shoe collection still on the table...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, you may not be a fascist thug, but if you are, there's no going back.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this guy as loony as the last guy?  Is he for executing any "drug dealers" on accusation?
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, he has two bongs, he sounds pretty chill
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democracy:  a system of choosing leaders in which the people get exactly what they deserve, good and hard.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, his nickname is BongBong
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem to love dictators in the Philippines.
Marcos, Duterte, and now a top ticket of both of their kids.

Marcos Jr's running mate for vice president is Sara Duterte Carpio, the daughter of populist outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: So is this guy as loony as the last guy?  Is he for executing any "drug dealers" on accusation?


The last guy's daughter is the dictator princling's running mate. I think we can expect a significant amount of continuity in policy after this election.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: So is this guy as loony as the last guy?  Is he for executing any "drug dealers" on accusation?


Unclear, but he now has power over the taxing authority (his family owes billions in back taxes) and the commission attempting to recover the billions in graft his family stole from the Philippines.  Moreover, it's clear his family and their allies are pouring a ton of money into social media groups to rewrite history through YouTube and Facebook to gloss over his family's crimes against humanity and breath-taking graft.

In other words, imagine if Half Scoop became President.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Judging him by his shoe collection still on the table...


All those shoes and not a single soul among the whole family.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: sleze: So is this guy as loony as the last guy?  Is he for executing any "drug dealers" on accusation?

Unclear, but he now has power over the taxing authority (his family owes billions in back taxes) and the commission attempting to recover the billions in graft his family stole from the Philippines.  Moreover, it's clear his family and their allies are pouring a ton of money into social media groups to rewrite history through YouTube and Facebook to gloss over his family's crimes against humanity and breath-taking graft.

In other words, imagine if Half Scoop became President.


Philippines Election: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube FtdVglihDok
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA Times ran this to show how he used Tik Tok and social media
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? He certainly benefittied from dad's murderous, country raping habits.  The fact that they elected the son of the couple who stole a small huge fortune from their own country says that there's no reliable news media there or they're all brainwashed.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gum is on the other shoe now. Or something...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... good luck with that.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why not? He certainly benefittied from dad's murderous, country raping habits.  The fact that they elected the son of the couple who stole a small huge fortune from their own country says that there's no reliable news media there or they're all brainwashed.


It's brainwashing.  The children are being taught in school how awesome martial law was.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Filipino voters have to be the second dumbest in the world to pick that asshole.

/Or if we break Texas and Florida out from the rest of the US, Filipinos become the fourth dumbest group.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad didn't take him with him when he and the missus fled?  Or did he return after all the money ran out? IIRC, there was a lot of money to go through.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Known as "Bongbong"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philippines has a history of assassinations. Maybe someone can 'take care' of this guy
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why not? He certainly benefittied from dad's murderous, country raping habits.  The fact that they elected the son of the couple who stole a small huge fortune from their own country says that there's no reliable news media there or they're all brainwashed.


I would doubt they let everybody vote. My dad and I have argued this, I think dictators like to hold "elections" b/c it's an easy way to update their lists.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why not? He certainly benefittied from dad's murderous, country raping habits.  The fact that they elected the son of the couple who stole a small huge fortune from their own country says that there's no reliable news media there or they're all brainwashed.


It's great to see all the farkers in this thread who had perfect parents, or who managed to become perfect humans despite their parents' flaws.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What does that say about the others running for office that a Marcos won. Here are your choices douche, shiat sandwich, murderous dictator or this guy.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone listen to As It Happens? I remember when Marcos the elder fled. They spoke to one of his entourage at the airport with the engines running in the background.

I still miss Alan Maitland.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MBooda: Mugato: Why not? He certainly benefittied from dad's murderous, country raping habits.  The fact that they elected the son of the couple who stole a small huge fortune from their own country says that there's no reliable news media there or they're all brainwashed.

It's great to see all the farkers in this thread who had perfect parents, or who managed to become perfect humans despite their parents' flaws.


My dad's not perfect, but as far as I know he never had any suspected drug dealers executed and I don't think he embezzled from the companies he worked for.

So yeah, my dad's better.
 
Secundus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ask me how I'm doing in 40 years of being the longest serving President!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MBooda: It's great to see all the farkers in this thread who had perfect parents, or who managed to become perfect humans despite their parents' flaws.


I wouldn't call what the Marcoses did "flaws".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: Mugato: Why not? He certainly benefittied from dad's murderous, country raping habits.  The fact that they elected the son of the couple who stole a small huge fortune from their own country says that there's no reliable news media there or they're all brainwashed.

It's great to see all the farkers in this thread who had perfect parents, or who managed to become perfect humans despite their parents' flaws.


He has been been pretty active in sowing disinformation, rewriting history, and avoiding taxation.
/Fark will white-knight ANYONE
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the "glass half full" side at least they're about to find out how stable their courts and elections are.
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1st
MARCOS, BONGBONG(PFP)
31,097,367Votes
2nd
ROBREDO, LENI(IND)
14,818,258Votes
3rd
PACQUIAO, MANNY PACMAN(PROMDI)
3,629,666Votes
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: sleze: So is this guy as loony as the last guy?  Is he for executing any "drug dealers" on accusation?

The last guy's daughter is the dictator princling's running mate. I think we can expect a significant amount of continuity in policy after this election.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fat boy: 1st
MARCOS, BONGBONG(PFP)
31,097,367Votes
2nd
ROBREDO, LENI(IND)
14,818,258Votes
3rd
PACQUIAO, MANNY PACMAN(PROMDI)
3,629,666Votes


I really thought Manny would do better
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: Known as "Bongbong" in the Philippines, Marcos Jr., who is the son and namesake of the late dictator.....

Slogan that will be used by his military/police forces during future uprisings:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
