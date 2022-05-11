 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Man wins over $190K by playing his favorite number. I guess you can say, he finally got a piece of the pi   (wral.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Circle, Jonathan Ruby, Pi, Ratio, number pi, Raleigh man's math skills, Han-Dee Hugo, Number  
•       •       •

473 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 8:51 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his name George Jefferson?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say good for him, but that's not even one chick money.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That description can apply to a couple number I can think of offhand...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To a de-luxe apartment in the SKY?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
letseatcake.comView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [letseatcake.com image 334x187]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pi, which is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, is officially 3.14159265359.

It is?  I'm glad they officially called it at a set number of digits.  Good to know.
 
Azz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But how much money has he wasted his entire life playing it until he hit it? Hmmmm?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hugram: I would say good for him, but that's not even one chick money.


Sounds like he already has his own plans for the money, but if he's looking for unsolicited suggestions...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is he movin' on up, to the East side?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.