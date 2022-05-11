 Skip to content
(CNN)   Putin's current dilemma was JFK's worst fear. Wait, JFK was planning on invading Ukraine? That bastard   (cnn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've never played Risk but after watching an episode of Seinfeld and kind of remembering it, isn't Ukraine the key to world domination?
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's true and all, as true today as it was when JFK said that, but warn us all you like what can we do about it? The Ukrainians are doing a great job, the list of Russian failures is huge and goes back to 1999. We can't get Russia out of a problem their own making. Russia has become a KGB run mafia state under Putin as he defanged the 90s Oligarchs and subsumed all wealth into the state. The treasury is a giant slush fund for the new KGB oligarchs. It's a state that cannot survive.

Either they accept they've lost and back down or they keep pushing until the house of cards collapses into a brutal civil war.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I've never played Risk but after watching an episode of Seinfeld and kind of remembering it, isn't Ukraine the key to world domination?


evanweppler.comView Full Size

Australia's the key to the whole game.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Time for a coup coo kachoo...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I've never played Risk but after watching an episode of Seinfeld and kind of remembering it, isn't Ukraine the key to world domination?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CNN missed the obvious off-ramp for Putin:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's either that or your underlings do it for you. They can't just sit and watch you flush Russia down the toilet.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

