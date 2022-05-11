 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Just like Winnie the Poo, except with tranquilizers   (nj.com) divider line
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the hell of not being able to reach an itch for months.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh bother.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They stole my bucket!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, you're saying Taiwan is the chicken feeder Xi Jinping has his head stuck in?  And is the tranquilizer dart economic sanctions or a carrier group?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My nickname was 'buckethead' in basic training. I wear a size 8 hat, and they didn't have one in stock so I showed up to my first formation with no headgear. The drill put a bucket on my head and the name stuck. That was in '82. They're probably not allowed to degrade people like that today.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let he who hasn't had this happen with a KFC bucket cast the first stone - tranquilizer dart.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My nickname was 'buckethead' in basic training. I wear a size 8 hat, and they didn't have one in stock so I showed up to my first formation with no headgear. The drill put a bucket on my head and the name stuck. That was in '82. They're probably not allowed to degrade people like that today.


As I understand it you're now a lord of some sort and have stood for election in the UK.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My nickname was 'buckethead' in basic training. I wear a size 8 hat, and they didn't have one in stock so I showed up to my first formation with no headgear. The drill put a bucket on my head and the name stuck. That was in '82. They're probably not allowed to degrade people like that today.


i aint got no boy

Primus & Buckethead - The Ballad of the Buckethead - Lyrics
Youtube fxTMaEhYGVE
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They knocked the poor guy out and stole his hat.  Why are we pretending this is okay?

noitsnot: So, you're saying Taiwan is the chicken feeder Xi Jinping has his head stuck in?  And is the tranquilizer dart economic sanctions or a carrier group?


You're brain shouldn't even be thinking like this unless you have an English paper due in a couple of hours.
 
