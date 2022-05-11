 Skip to content
(BetaNews)   That #NewProfilePic app that's sweeping social media? Yup, it's from Russia. Wesley Crusher and Robin Lefler submitted this with a better headline   (betanews.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saves them the hassle of waiting for Facebook to hand deliver the data.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The what?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell you.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably uses steghide to encrypt your private data into the photo it sends to Russia.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone with more patience than me should upload putin a few hundred times until it looks like a Lovecraftian nightmare on acid.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The what?


Yeah, I'm spending absurd amounts of time of Facebook lately and I've never heard of this app that's apparently taking the site by storm, but also does something that's been available for years. I Googled this just now and there's one article listing the 10 best apps to do it with.

/Perhaps it's uber-popular in the sense that Fox assures me that every new show they make will be?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

IT'S AN APP!!!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allowing users to upload a photograph and have it turned into a piece of digital artwork.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cousin used it for a new profile pic.

/my cousins are not the brightest of people unfortunately.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Facebook users, collectively, have the intelligence of a small grey hamster. This should surprise no one.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Putin knows that the future belongs to the country with the best AI.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Keep sending in pictures of Zelenski.
 
philodough
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, it'a amazing
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
