Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnerships from November.
    Same-sex marriage, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Japanese public, sex partnerships, Liberalism, Conservatism, Japan, Marriage  
Klom Dark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well that's not going to help their underpopulation problem
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Well that's not going to help their underpopulation problem


Do you really think gay people are going to merely the opposite sex because they're simply not allowed to marry their actual partner?
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the United States scrambles to return to the middle ages.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's lame, you can't suck it year round in Tokyo?
 
zero7717
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Well that's not going to help their underpopulation problem


A) "Welp, can't marry my lover, better go get pregnant" isn't a thing
B) Getting gay-married doesn't magically make people sterile
 
jclaggett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zero7717: Klom Dark: Well that's not going to help their underpopulation problem

A) "Welp, can't marry my lover, better go get pregnant" isn't a thing
B) Getting gay-married doesn't magically make people sterile


And your sense of humor needs an alignment?
 
fearmongert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Call me when they can marry their waifu body pillows...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fearmongert: Call me when they can marry their waifu body pillows...


The Japanese are so culturally stagnant compared to the Koreans on that front.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

trerro: Klom Dark: Well that's not going to help their underpopulation problem

Do you really think gay people are going to merely the opposite sex because they're simply not allowed to marry their actual partner?


Perchance.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jclaggett: zero7717: Klom Dark: Well that's not going to help their underpopulation problem

A) "Welp, can't marry my lover, better go get pregnant" isn't a thing
B) Getting gay-married doesn't magically make people sterile

And your sense of humor needs an alignment?


If only there was some sort of thing people could click if they thought it was funny.
 
