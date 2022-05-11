 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   Gnats a-hatchy in Waxahachie   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
5
    More: Sick, Property, plastic recycling company, worst day camping, electronic fly swatter, suspected source of the swarms, city of Waxahachie, piece of private property, homeowner Tom Hoffman  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 5:16 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

433: [Fark user image image 425x223]


That's gnasty....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was a stretch, subby, but let's see if the judges agree..
<looks towards an empty room, hallucinating>

WOW. Did not expect that reaction. That was a little harsh - let's see if the judges agree....
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I have an electronic fly swatter, and I use this. I work from home, while I'm on conference calls and I'm constantly swinging it trying to keep them away," Hoffman explained.

Dude. Close the windows ffs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Texas, gnats are the least of your problems.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.