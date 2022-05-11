 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 11 is ramshackle, as in: One of the more popular ovine sex toys is the ramshackle   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
    More: Silly, New Zealand, Old Norse, 19th century, Word, ramshackle apartments, Otara town centre, South Island, obsolete form of the verb  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 9:25 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Beck- Ramshackle
Youtube mNKTUYo39SI
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some books I have are in ramshackle condition.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 432x648]


I'm flabbergasted that you believe your shenanigans will cause a kerfuffle, surely we can all agree that this poppycock isn't fit to flummox anyone or cause a brouhaha, you nincompoop
 
JustMatt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: [YouTube video: Beck- Ramshackle]


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
rick42
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Skedaddle off to the store and get me a loaf of pumpernickel, whippersnapper, and don't lollygag on the way.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.