I fought the HOA, and the HOA ... lost?
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm so glad we don't have these things in Canada. Closest we have are Condo Boards but if you don't live in a condo they're not your problem.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My HOA's CCR's are so gutless and the enforcement mechanisms so weak that I've usually been able to easily beat them back when they send a nastygram.

They once demanded that we paint our "raw wood back fence to protect it from bug infestation" despite not being able to cite a single CCR rule about type, paint, color, or quality of fencing. Dumbest bit is that the fence is high-quality cedar, that raw aged silver look to it is pretty desirable, and it doesn't need painting because bugs don't attack cedar which is why it's used for high end fencing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
HOA neighborhoods: The right thing to do is root for everyone involved to lose.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/ start CSB

Back about 20 years ago, I lived in a neighborhood that had an HOA. Unlike most horror stories, this one was fairly benign, mainly focused on maintaining public areas and nudging people to keep their lawns mowed on a reasonable schedule and houses maintained. No real problem and the dues were pretty small.

Then "that" person got themselves elected as president of the HOA and instituted their (thankfully short-lived) reign of terror. The reason they were elected is the former head of the HOA was moving and no one else really was interested. That all changed when the first "official" notices started showing up in our mailboxes. All the usual HOA nit-pickery we've all read about many times before.

This went on for about three months until the regularly schedule HOA meeting when most of us showed up. I called for a vote of no confidence (having actually read the bylaws) and they not only lost overwhelmingly but in a karmic bit of revenge, I was elected as their replacement.

At which point I initiated the legal process (as outlined in the fine print of the bylaws) to decertify and abolish the HOA. It took six months and most of the cash reserves of the HOA to pay the legal fees, but eventually we were all free of the HOA and what money was left over was donated to our local community kitchen.

And in a final note, property values in the neighborhood have more than doubled in the past two decades.

/ end CSB
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Suburban pimp stories.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We don't live in an HOA zone and while I love our 6' privacy fence I wouldn't mind less "rumble rumble" from the gearhead neighbor working on his three pickup trucks, motorcycle, and project Fiero.
 
p89tech [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can we please just ban Buzzfeed already?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'm so glad we don't have these things in Canada. Closest we have are Condo Boards but if you don't live in a condo they're not your problem.


You have them, but they are not as powerful as they can be here.

Anyways, I used to landscape for some pretty upscale HOA. There was a house that put out pumpkins for Halloween. This is a no-no, apparently. So I notice the pumpkins gone a little while later. And replaced with a 15 foot tall inflatable Tigger dressed as a vampire. Thought that was pretty funny. It stayed up all season. And finally, if you sign up to live in an HOA, you have only yourself to blame. There are always other options.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HOA THREAD!
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Every week, or multiple days per week, the HOA compliance lady would drive around and look for things to send letters about. This week's mission was to find vehicles parked in the street - never mind that I had my truck in the street because I was cleaning the driveway per a prior violation. That tipped me over the edge. I started calling the cops on her. Every. Single. Time.

Am I supposed to cheer for this guy? He's just wasting public resources and the cops obviously know he's just crying wolf every time he calls.

These two karens deserve each other.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what makes HOAs a nightmare:
Then "that" person got themselves elected as president of the HOA and instituted their (thankfully short-lived) reign of terror.

We had a cabal of them who were next-door neighbors take over the HOA and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on "view protection".  When they lost a major court case that cost $1,000 per household people finally understood what was going on -- even though a group of us had been raising the alarm for nearly five years.

All of the conspirators are now gone but not before destroying neighbors' trust.

/Check your HOA's operating funds: if they have more than a six-month reserve that money is going to get looted.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p89tech: Can we please just ban Buzzfeed already?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From this article everyone involved is an asshole.

I guess hoas bring out the worse in people.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p89tech: Can we please just ban Buzzfeed already?


But how else will I know what people are lying about for fake internet points talking about on Reddit?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In before our resident HOA White Knight arrives to tell us how HOAs aren't like that, don't live there if you don't like it, blah-blah-blah
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I won't live in a place with an HOA, ever, because of two rules that are very common:

1. No motorcycles
2. No DIY auto/motorcycle wrenching on your own property.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

p89tech: Can we please just ban Buzzfeed already?


Ban Fox, then we'll talk about Buzzfeed.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would sell my house right now, move out tomorrow if I could find a decently priced property that isn't a trailer and not in an HOA.

Difficulty Level: Florida: The Land of Petty Dictators.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: "Every week, or multiple days per week, the HOA compliance lady would drive around and look for things to send letters about. This week's mission was to find vehicles parked in the street - never mind that I had my truck in the street because I was cleaning the driveway per a prior violation. That tipped me over the edge. I started calling the cops on her. Every. Single. Time.

Am I supposed to cheer for this guy? He's just wasting public resources and the cops obviously know he's just crying wolf every time he calls.

These two karens deserve each other.


Yes. Fark HOAs
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'm so glad we don't have these things in Canada. Closest we have are Condo Boards but if you don't live in a condo they're not your problem.


I have personally been involved in many fights with my strata in my time.

And by "fights", I mean I agreed to attend their weekly board meetings on a couple occasions to bring up some issues, which consisted of about 6 people getting together at their favorite table at the local Tim Horton's to drink coffee and pour over paperwork. I addressed them in turn, brought up my grievances, Roberts Rules was observed, they thanked me for my attendance, apologized that my experience has been less than optimal, and they resolved to rectify my issues in an amicable manner, in the best interests of all involved.

Because that's how we roll in Canada.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

geekbikerskum: I won't live in a place with an HOA, ever, because of two rules that are very common:

1. No motorcycles
2. No DIY auto/motorcycle wrenching on your own property.


Um, that's apartment complexes not HOAs.

*as I stare at my motorcycle in the drive way that I've had for 20 years in this very house with a very shiatty HOA and the 7 quarts of oil I bought yesterday for my DIY oil change*
 
ssa5
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thankfully moved out of an HOA, and will never under any circumstances live in one again. If anything I am more motivated to move further away from these humans. Thinking next home needs to be acres plural, specifically looking for one surrounded my farm fields that literally has corn and cows as my neighbor. Much improvement. Corn does not complain, and cows are pretty complacent to the color of your deck.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.