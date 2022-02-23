 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Everyone: run to your closets, if this stupid fashion trend takes off we're all millionaires   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Unlikely, Fashion, Luxury fashion house Balenciaga, couture brand's new Paris sneaker, Tora Northman, press release, limited edition versions of the sneakers, rough edges, news editor  
•       •       •

1074 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 11 May 2022 at 7:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have really wide feet with ridiculously high arches.   My feet blow up shoes on the regular.

I'm gonna be rich!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled a new campaign promoting a series of roughed up sneakers with an eye-watering price tag, and the internet has thoughts."

You mean the internet is giving it free advertising.  Ignore it, and it will go away.
 
bthom37
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This foot fetishist shiat, isn't it?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1. pay $1850 for gross shoes
B. get rolled for other, more obvious trappings of wealth and lose expensive shoes
III. get the last laugh, because your expensive shoes are at home in a display case and the mugger ran off w/your high school All-Stars
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My children can finally earn there keep.

So they pay more if the shoes already stink?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Their
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The undamaged version is a $625 canvas hi-top. That's totally insane all by itself
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm from Vancouver, where it rains often and puddles are everywhere.

These shoes will not sell here.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a part of the rebooted 2022 Derelicté line from Mugatu. The man is still a fashion genius after all these years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How sickening that the wealthy now have high priced fashion that is based on the starving and homeless.  That should go over well.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Life imitates art-- Derelicte

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkOBAEa9wn8
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll bet you most of the people buying this crap, in actuality, can't afford this crap. The super rich aren't buying $2000 sneakers (they buy $10,000 sneakers). These are sold to the urban populations that need to stunt and show off their "wealth" while working for Starbucks and having three roommates.

The amount of stupid people in this city that spend gobs of money on "fashion" instead of retirement or a better place to live is ridiculous.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Soooo we've reached the bored aristocracy cosplaying people stage of the upcoming revolution.

F*cking assholes
 
farkmedown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bthom37: This foot fetishist shiat, isn't it?


At the risk of triggering the No True Scotsman fallacy, that's not foot fetishism, but could be the shoe sort.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More proof that extraneous humans walk amongst us.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stupidity Tax
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gutter punk chic
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: urban populations


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.